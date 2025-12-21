Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India] December 21: Dense fog enveloped Dholpur city in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of 11° C. The foggy conditions have caused low visibility across the city, affecting morning traffic and the daily commute.

In neighbouring Dausa district, dense fog has persisted since Saturday night, leading to a sharp drop in temperature on Sunday morning. The effect of the fog was particularly visible on highways and major roads, where vehicles moved slowly, relying on fog lights to navigate. On the Jaipur-Agra National Highway and other arterial roads, commuters were forced to exercise extreme caution amid restricted visibility.

In addition, the Dausa District Collector, Devendra Kumar, appealed to the public to remain alert to the dense fog. He said the highway network in Dausa district is extensive, including the Jaipur-Agra National Highway and the Expressway. Considering that a major road accident had occurred earlier outside the district due to fog, the administration is vigilant.

The District Collector stated, "The administration had already issued an advisory, and the NHAI has also installed warning signboards on the highways." Further, he urged drivers to drive at a reduced speed in dense fog, use fog lights, and adhere to all safety standards.

The District Collector also advised the public to take precautions against the cold: avoid going out unnecessarily, wear warm clothes, use fire safely, and pay special attention to the elderly and young children.

Meanwhile, dense fog was observed across parts of North India. In Agra, the Taj Mahal appeared almost invisible behind a thick veil of fog during early morning hours, sharply reducing visibility from the Taj View Point.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Ayodhya, where a dense layer of fog covered the city during the early morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Also, a dense layer of fog has enveloped Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, since Saturday morning, intensifying the cold wave conditions. According to information from the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Dehradun is likely to be around 10°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach about 17°C.

Furthermore, conditions were no different in the national capital, which also saw temperatures dip and a thick layer of toxic smog this morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents.

The national capital also witnessed a dip in temperature, coupled with thick smog, significantly affecting visibility. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while several areas reported 'severe' air quality levels. Multiple parts of Delhi experienced dense haze, with pollution continuing to pose health risks to residents.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)