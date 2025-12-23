Congress Announces Mass Agitation Across 19 Rajasthan Districts Over Aravalli Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jaipur: Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan of misleading the people on the extent of mining proposed in the Aravallis, the Congress's state unit on Tuesday announced a mass agitation across 19 districts against the criterion of only including hills higher than 100 metres in the mountain range.

Addressing a joint press conference here amid an intensified war of words with the BJP, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged a conspiracy by the ruling party to facilitate large-scale mining in the Aravallis and said their "Aravalli Bachao" agitation will continue till the decision is withdrawn.

Dotasra alleged that money had been taken from several companies to allow mining in the Aravalli range. "There is a big nexus and partnership between officials and the mining mafia under the BJP rule. The government is looting the country's mineral wealth like an organised gang. The Aravalli issue is part of the same conspiracy," he claimed.

The Congress leader said, "It is a matter of great concern that in Rajasthan, the chief minister also holds the portfolios of Mining Minister and Home Minister, and the Union Minister for Environment and Forests is also from Rajasthan; they have conspired together, and BJP leaders are moving forward with a plan to destroy the entire Aravalli mountain range, which is not only a centre of faith for the people of Rajasthan but also its lifeline." The BJP hit back, alleging that Dotasra and Jully were spreading falsehoods and confusion regarding the Aravalli mining issue like their party did on the CAA and the SIR.

"Congress has a history of spreading lies and confusion, whether it was on the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) law, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) issue, or now on the Aravalli mining issue. These leaders are once again misleading the public," BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said at a press conference.

The Congress' attack came a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the Congress of spreading "misinformation" and "lies" on the issue of the new definition of the Aravallis and stressed that mining can be carried out legally in only 0.19 per cent of the area covered by the mountain range.

"The government is saying that mining will happen only in 0.19 per cent of the forest area, but the reality is that around 68,000 acres are being prepared to be handed over to the mining department," Dotasra alleged.

Under the new definition, an "Aravalli Hill" is a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain and an "Aravalli Range" is a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Critics argue that many ecologically important parts of the Aravalli system do not meet the 100-metre threshold (e.g., low ridges, slopes, foothills and recharge areas), yet are important for groundwater recharge, biodiversity support, climate moderation and soil stability.

The Centre has rejected the charge that the new definition weakens environmental safeguards. It has said that most of the Aravalli region, over 90 per cent, remains protected and the new definition does not relax mining controls.

Dotasra, however, claimed that a report submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court showed preparations to devastate nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli land in the name of mining.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said the party had promised in its election manifesto to create a green corridor to protect the Aravallis but was now talking about a mining corridor. "Just like electoral bonds, now collections are being made from the mining mafia," he alleged.

Dotasra also questioned the roles of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, both from Alwar, saying "inexperienced people had been given key responsibilities so that there was no interference".

Announcing protests, he said the Congress would launch the "Aravalli Bachao" movement in 19 districts.

"This is not just a Congress movement, it is a people's movement. Protests will be held from booth to block level and will continue until the Centre withdraws its decision," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged that Union minister Yadav had earlier paved the way for reopening more than 50 mines in the Sariska area, which was halted only after the Supreme Court's intervention.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)