Rains Lash Mumbai On New Year, Pollution Level Drops

Mumbai welcomed the New Year with rainfall. On Thursday, the weather took a sudden turn, with unseasonal rain leading to a noticeable drop in temperature. While the showers helped reduce pollution levels and made the weather pleasant, the accompanying cold winds brought a distinct chill to the city.

Impact Of Western Disturbance

According to the Meteorological Department, increased moisture from the Arabian Sea and the influence of a western disturbance have resulted in light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and its suburban areas. Intermittent showers have been reported in several parts of the city. However, weather officials have indicated that conditions are likely to clear within the next few hours.

Mumbaiites made the most of the sudden change in weather on New Year’s morning. Areas such as Marine Drive, Juhu, and Bandra saw people stepping out to enjoy the cool breeze and light drizzle. The rainfall was not heavy enough to disrupt traffic, though authorities advised commuters to remain cautious due to slippery roads.

Rain and cold wave alert in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi and the National Capital Region are also experiencing severe cold on the first day of the New Year. Cold winds and dense fog since morning have intensified the chill. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert, warning of possible light to moderate rainfall, which could be the first rain spell of the winter season. The cold conditions are expected to persist throughout the day, with limited sunshine. Residents have been advised to stay alert.