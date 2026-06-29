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English NewsCitiesRelief For Residents As Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

Relief For Residents As Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR with strong winds on Monday, bringing relief for residents.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief Monday.
  • IMD forecasts fresh thunderstorms, yellow alert issued for July.
  • Showers followed Delhi's warmest morning in two years.
  • Noida also received rainfall, temperatures dropped to 37°C.
Delhi-NCR Rain Today: In a matter of relief for residents as heavy rain lashed in several areas of Delhi-NCR with strong winds on Monday. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue an immediate weather alert for Monday, it has forecast a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain over the coming days, placing the national capital under a yellow alert. IMD said, "Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at NCR (Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida). Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi (Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad), NCR (Ghaziabad) during next 2 hours."

The showers came a day after Delhi recorded its warmest morning in two years. According to the IMD, the wet spell is expected to continue until July 4, with thunderstorm activity likely to intensify on Wednesday and Thursday (July 2 and July 3).

Delhi Recorded Warmest Morning In Two Years

On Sunday, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 31.1°C, which was 3.2°C above normal and the highest minimum temperature recorded since June 14, 2024, when it touched 33.3°C.

In contrast, Monday began on a relatively cooler note, with cloudy skies replacing the intense sunshine. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 40°C and a minimum of 29°C, while humidity levels are expected to range between 35 and 55 per cent.

Rain Brings Relief To Noida

Neighbouring Noida also received rainfall after enduring intense afternoon heat. Temperatures dropped to around 37°C, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for the city.

The department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. A yellow alert will remain in place for Noida from July 2 to July 5, with more spells of rain expected during the week.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather situation in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Monday, providing relief to residents. The IMD has forecast a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain, issuing a yellow alert for the coming days.

What is the IMD's weather forecast for the coming days in Delhi?

The IMD forecasts a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain, placing the national capital under a yellow alert. The wet spell is expected to continue until July 4, with activity intensifying on July 2 and July 3.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Breaking News Delhi NCR ABP Live Rain In Delhi DELHI-NCR
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