Relief For Residents As Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

The showers came a day after Delhi recorded its warmest morning in two years. According to the IMD, the wet spell is expected to continue until July 4, with thunderstorm activity likely to intensify on Wednesday and Thursday (July 2 and July 3).

Delhi Recorded Warmest Morning In Two Years

On Sunday, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 31.1°C, which was 3.2°C above normal and the highest minimum temperature recorded since June 14, 2024, when it touched 33.3°C.

In contrast, Monday began on a relatively cooler note, with cloudy skies replacing the intense sunshine. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 40°C and a minimum of 29°C, while humidity levels are expected to range between 35 and 55 per cent.

Rain Brings Relief To Noida

Neighbouring Noida also received rainfall after enduring intense afternoon heat. Temperatures dropped to around 37°C, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for the city.

The department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. A yellow alert will remain in place for Noida from July 2 to July 5, with more spells of rain expected during the week.