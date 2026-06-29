Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Monday, providing relief to residents. The IMD has forecast a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain, issuing a yellow alert for the coming days.
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Relief For Residents As Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR with strong winds on Monday, bringing relief for residents.
- Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief Monday.
- IMD forecasts fresh thunderstorms, yellow alert issued for July.
- Showers followed Delhi's warmest morning in two years.
- Noida also received rainfall, temperatures dropped to 37°C.
Delhi-NCR Rain Today: In a matter of relief for residents as heavy rain lashed in several areas of Delhi-NCR with strong winds on Monday. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue an immediate weather alert for Monday, it has forecast a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain over the coming days, placing the national capital under a yellow alert. IMD said, "Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at NCR (Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida). Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi (Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad), NCR (Ghaziabad) during next 2 hours."
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather situation in Delhi-NCR?
What is the IMD's weather forecast for the coming days in Delhi?
The IMD forecasts a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain, placing the national capital under a yellow alert. The wet spell is expected to continue until July 4, with activity intensifying on July 2 and July 3.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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