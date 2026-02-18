AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks

A serving village sarpanch was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, triggering shock and panic among guests. The victim has been identified as Harpinder Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch of Thathian Mahanta village.

According to initial information, an unidentified assailant opened fire during the celebration and shot Singh in the head. He died as a result of the injuries.

Brother Shot While Chasing Attacker

In the chaos that followed, Singh’s brother reportedly chased the gunman. He, too, was shot during the pursuit and sustained serious injuries. He has been described as critically wounded.

The brazen attack at a public function has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly as it targeted an elected village head in the middle of a family celebration.

Second AAP Leader Killed In 10 Days

The incident comes just days after a party leader was shot dead in Jalandhar near a gurudwara. As per the information, two assailants opened fire on AAP leader Lucky Oberoi at close range, firing around 10 rounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on February 6.

