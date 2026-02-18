Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks

AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks

His brother was critically wounded while chasing the unidentified assailant. This brazen attack follows the recent murder of another AAP leader in Jalandhar.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)

A serving village sarpanch was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, triggering shock and panic among guests. The victim has been identified as Harpinder Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch of Thathian Mahanta village.

According to initial information, an unidentified assailant opened fire during the celebration and shot Singh in the head. He died as a result of the injuries.

Brother Shot While Chasing Attacker

In the chaos that followed, Singh’s brother reportedly chased the gunman. He, too, was shot during the pursuit and sustained serious injuries. He has been described as critically wounded.

The brazen attack at a public function has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly as it targeted an elected village head in the middle of a family celebration.

Second AAP Leader Killed In 10 Days 

The incident comes just days after a party leader was shot dead in Jalandhar near a gurudwara. As per the information, two assailants opened fire on AAP leader Lucky Oberoi at close range, firing around 10 rounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on February 6. 

Related Video

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime

Input By : Sachin Sharma

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Punjab News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks
AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks
Cities
‘My World Can’t Come Back’: Mother Of Biker Killed In Delhi SUV Crash Rejects Teen Driver’s Apology
‘My World Can’t Come Back’: Mother Of Biker Killed In Delhi SUV Crash Rejects Teen Driver’s Apology
Cities
I-PAC Raids: SC Adjourns ED's Plea Against 'Interference' By Mamata Banerjee
I-PAC Raids: SC Adjourns ED's Plea Against 'Interference' By Mamata Banerjee
Cities
Milk Poured 'Ritually' On Tipu Sultan's Photo In Ahilyanagar, Sparks Protest
Milk Poured 'Ritually' On Tipu Sultan's Photo In Ahilyanagar, Sparks Protest
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget