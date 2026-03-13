A 20-year-old law student was found dead in her hostel room at a university in Rohtas, days after the Central Bureau of Investigation began probing the death of another student in a hostel in Patna.

The incident occurred at Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar, where the body of Priyanka Kumari, a fifth-semester law student, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Thursday evening (March 12).

Priyanka, a resident of Bheri Periyar village under the Chand Police Station area, had reportedly stayed back in the hostel and did not attend classes that day.

Door Found Locked From Inside

According to information, when her roommates returned to the hostel, they found the room locked from the inside. Despite repeatedly calling out to her, there was no response.

The students then alerted the hostel administration, following which the police were informed. Officers arrived at the scene, opened the door in their presence and brought the body down.

The incident triggered panic and unrest within the university campus.

Police Seize Phone, Documents

A team of the Bihar Police recovered a mobile phone and other documents from the student’s room during the investigation.

Officials said these items are being examined to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide. Preliminary information suggests that the student had got engaged on February 25.

Following the incident, security was tightened at the university’s main gate as tensions rose on the campus.

Suicide Note Recovered: Police

Nitesh Kumar said the body was sent to Sasaram for post-mortem examination.

According to initial findings, Priyanka had been engaged about a month ago and was reportedly under stress. Police have also begun questioning her family members as part of the probe.

Roshan Kumar said a suicide note had been recovered from the room and the handwriting is currently being examined.

He added that the exact circumstances of the death will be clear only after the investigation is completed.

The university where the incident occurred is linked to Gopal Narayan Singh.