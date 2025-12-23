Explorer
'Number Plates Only If Vehicle...': Punjab DM Issues Strict Guidelines For Shopkeepers
DM Navjot issued orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, directing all vehicle number plate shops in Mansa to follow strict procedures.
District Magistrate Navjot Kaur has issued fresh directives for shops engaged in the manufacture and preparation of vehicle number plates in Mansa district under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, with the objective of curbing the misuse of fake registration plates. The District Magistrate observed that miscreants frequently procure counterfeit number plates from local shops and use them in criminal activities, which hampers the ability of law enforcement agencies.
This includes tracing, identifying vehicles involved in offences. To address this growing concern, strict regulatory measures have now been imposed on all number plate manufacturing and fitting establishments operating in the district. Under the new order, shops are permitted to produce number plates only when the concerned vehicle is physically presented at the premises.
The number plate must be affixed directly onto the vehicle at the shop itself, eliminating the practice of handing over loose plates to customers. Additionally, shop owners are required to maintain a comprehensive register documenting complete details of every purchaser.
This record must include the buyer’s name, full residential address, valid identity proof, and specific vehicle information such as the registration number, chassis number, and engine number. The purchaser is also required to personally sign the register to confirm the authenticity of the transaction.
