Assam Violence: Burnt Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found After Karbi Mob Sets Buildings Ablaze

The burnt body of a 32-year-old man, identified as Suraj Dey, was recovered on Tuesday from buildings set ablaze during violence allegedly carried out by a Karbi mob in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, ANI reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the arson took place even as the mob attacked police personnel, indicating a coordinated flare-up of violence amid an ongoing tribal dispute in the region.

48 Police Injured

The situation deteriorated sharply in Kheroni, where clashes between two tribal groups continued for a second consecutive day over alleged encroachment on protected tribal land. At least 48 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured, while shops and motorcycles were vandalised, officials said.

The Director-General of Police, Assam’s top police officer, was also targeted during the unrest, according to an NDTV report. In response, the government suspended mobile internet services across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent further mobilisation.

Curfew, Heavy Deployment

Protesters were seen pelting stones at each other as police attempted to disperse crowds using lathi charges and tear gas. With tensions spiralling, authorities deployed more than 100 additional police personnel to stabilise the area and prevent further escalation.

Earlier in the day, protesters torched two motorcycles in Kheroni. On Monday, three civilians and a paramilitary personnel were injured, prompting the local administration to impose prohibitory orders, citing the presence of “certain anti-social elements”.

The violence has also seen targeted attacks on property. During protests on Monday, the house of the chief of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council was set on fire, leading to the imposition of a district-wide curfew. Protesters also attempted to storm a police station in Kheroni.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the situation as “very sensitive”. Speaking from an event in Guwahati, he said Assam Education and Plain Tribe & Backwards Classes (non-BTC) Minister Ranoj Pegu was present on the ground. “I believe the matter will be resolved soon,” Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters appeared to soften their stance and called off a hunger strike after talks with Pegu. The agitators, representing several political and social organisations, had been on hunger strike for 12 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers. Pegu assured them that talks would be held with the Chief Minister.

According to NDTV, the dispute centres on demands by Karbi communities to protect their ancestral land from non-tribal encroachment. Protesters are seeking the eviction of alleged encroachers, most reportedly from Bihar, from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.