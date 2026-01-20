Punjab HC Slaps ₹10,000 Fine On State Govt For Delay In Amritpal Singh NSA Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken a strong stance on a petition filed by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, challenging the third restraining order issued against him under the National Security Act (NSA). The petition, which contests the stay order issued by the Amritsar District Magistrate, was heard on Monday by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice and Justice Sanjiv Beri. During the hearing, the Punjab government submitted its reply. The court, however, expressed strong displeasure over the fact that the state government did not file its response within the stipulated time, terming the delay as negligence towards the judicial process.

HC Fines Punjab Over Delay

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, the division bench imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the Punjab government. The court observed that in cases involving constitutional freedoms, the state government is expected to act in a timely and responsible manner so as not to create unnecessary hurdles in the judicial process, which could affect the court’s ability to hear the matter effectively. Meanwhile, senior advocates representing Amritpal Singh requested additional time to examine the state government’s response. The court accepted this request and has fixed the next hearing of the petition for February 2, 2026.

Court Stresses Timely Judicial Compliance

The bench emphasised that timely submission of replies is crucial in matters concerning constitutional rights, as any delay could impede the court’s duty to safeguard fundamental freedoms. This latest development underscores the judiciary’s insistence on strict compliance with procedural timelines, especially in matters that directly impact individual liberties. The court’s imposition of a fine on the state government sends a clear message about accountability and the importance of adhering to judicial timelines in sensitive cases such as those filed under the NSA.