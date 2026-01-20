Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab HC Slaps ₹10,000 Fine On State Govt For Delay In Amritpal Singh NSA Case

Punjab HC Slaps ₹10,000 Fine On State Govt For Delay In Amritpal Singh NSA Case

Punjab & Haryana HC fines state ₹10,000 over delayed reply in Amritpal Singh NSA petition. The court observed that in cases involving constitutional freedoms.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken a strong stance on a petition filed by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, challenging the third restraining order issued against him under the National Security Act (NSA). The petition, which contests the stay order issued by the Amritsar District Magistrate, was heard on Monday by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice and Justice Sanjiv Beri. During the hearing, the Punjab government submitted its reply. The court, however, expressed strong displeasure over the fact that the state government did not file its response within the stipulated time, terming the delay as negligence towards the judicial process.

HC Fines Punjab Over Delay

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, the division bench imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the Punjab government. The court observed that in cases involving constitutional freedoms, the state government is expected to act in a timely and responsible manner so as not to create unnecessary hurdles in the judicial process, which could affect the court’s ability to hear the matter effectively. Meanwhile, senior advocates representing Amritpal Singh requested additional time to examine the state government’s response. The court accepted this request and has fixed the next hearing of the petition for February 2, 2026.

Court Stresses Timely Judicial Compliance

The bench emphasised that timely submission of replies is crucial in matters concerning constitutional rights, as any delay could impede the court’s duty to safeguard fundamental freedoms. This latest development underscores the judiciary’s insistence on strict compliance with procedural timelines, especially in matters that directly impact individual liberties. The court’s imposition of a fine on the state government sends a clear message about accountability and the importance of adhering to judicial timelines in sensitive cases such as those filed under the NSA.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Punjab and Haryana High Court reviewing regarding Amritpal Singh?

The court is reviewing a petition filed by MP Amritpal Singh challenging the third restraining order issued against him under the National Security Act (NSA).

Why was the Punjab government fined by the High Court?

The Punjab government was fined ₹10,000 for failing to file its response within the stipulated time, which the court deemed negligent towards the judicial process.

When is the next hearing for Amritpal Singh's petition?

The next hearing for Amritpal Singh's petition has been scheduled for February 2, 2026.

What did the court emphasize regarding timely judicial compliance?

The court emphasized that timely submission of replies is crucial, especially in matters concerning constitutional rights, to avoid impeding the protection of fundamental freedoms.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Security Act Haryana PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
Cities
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
News
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget