Heatwave Claims 16 Lives In Telangana; Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia

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HomeCities16 Die Of Heatstroke Across 7 Telangana Districts, Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia

16 Die Of Heatstroke Across 7 Telangana Districts, Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia

The Telangana government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia after 16 died due to heatwave. A fresh advisory has been issued as the IMD warned of continuing severe heatwave conditions till May 26.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

The Government of Telangana has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of 16 people who died due to heatstroke across seven districts in the state.

The announcement came amid intensifying heatwave conditions, with authorities warning residents to take precautionary measures as temperatures continue to soar across Telangana.

Emergency Review Meeting Held

State Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy chaired an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Saturday to assess the worsening heatwave situation.

During the meeting, officials reviewed preparedness measures and discussed steps to minimise heat-related casualties.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions Till Next Week As Temperatures Near 48°C

Advisory Issued For Vulnerable Groups

The state government urged people to avoid stepping outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

Special precautions have been advised for senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and individuals suffering from existing health conditions, who are considered particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

Authorities also appealed to citizens to remain hydrated and take adequate protective measures during peak daytime temperatures.

Arrangements Ordered For Animals, Birds

The minister further directed officials to ensure water arrangements for birds and animals across villages and urban areas amid the intense summer conditions.

Local administrations have reportedly been instructed to improve access to drinking water and strengthen public awareness campaigns regarding heatstroke prevention.

ALSO READ: ‘Cross-Border Influence Op’: Rajeev Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Was Designed To Target PM Modi Govt

IMD Warns Of Continued Severe Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued severe heatwave conditions across several districts in Telangana till May 26.

Districts likely to be affected include Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu and Mahabubnagar, among others.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert and follow advisories issued by health and disaster management authorities.

Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Telangana IMD Telangana News
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