A second-year marine engineering student, Vishal Verma, died when a heavy basketball stand collapsed on his head while he was attempting a pull-up.
Pune Student Killed After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Institute Campus
The heavy structure caused fatal head injuries. The incident has triggered outrage and an investigation into potential negligence and safety lapses at the institute. Police have registered an FIR.
Pune News: A tragic accident in Pune has shocked many after a student died when a heavy basketball stand collapsed on his head at a reputed institute.
The victim, Vishal Verma, was a second-year marine engineering student at Tolani Maritime Institute in Maval. He was playing basketball on the campus grounds when the incident occurred.
Accident During Pull-Up Attempt
According to reports, Vishal was attempting a pull-up on the basketball frame when the entire iron structure suddenly came loose and fell on him. The stand, being heavy and metallic, caused fatal head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.
The incident took place on Sunday while Vishal was playing with other students. After the stand collapsed, he fell to the ground bleeding. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a hospital in Talegaon, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Anger Over Safety Lapses
The incident has sparked outrage among students and family members, raising serious concerns over maintenance and safety standards at the institution. Questions are being asked about whether negligence, rusting, or faulty installation led to the collapse.
Police from Ambi MIDC station reached the spot soon after being informed and began an investigation.
Institute, Police Respond
Institute principal Sanjeev Kanungo said the administration would probe the incident to determine the cause of the failure and identify any lapses.
Police Inspector Santosh Patil confirmed that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the accident.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Tolani Maritime Institute?
How did the accident occur?
Vishal was attempting a pull-up on the basketball frame when the entire iron structure suddenly came loose and fell on him, causing fatal head injuries.
What was the immediate aftermath of the incident?
Fellow students and staff rushed Vishal to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival due to his injuries.
What are the concerns raised by this incident?
The incident has sparked outrage and serious concerns about maintenance and safety standards at the institution, with questions about potential negligence or faulty installation.