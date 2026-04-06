Pune Student Killed After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Institute Campus

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Pune News: A tragic accident in Pune has shocked many after a student died when a heavy basketball stand collapsed on his head at a reputed institute.

The victim, Vishal Verma, was a second-year marine engineering student at Tolani Maritime Institute in Maval. He was playing basketball on the campus grounds when the incident occurred.

Accident During Pull-Up Attempt

According to reports, Vishal was attempting a pull-up on the basketball frame when the entire iron structure suddenly came loose and fell on him. The stand, being heavy and metallic, caused fatal head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

The incident took place on Sunday while Vishal was playing with other students. After the stand collapsed, he fell to the ground bleeding. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a hospital in Talegaon, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Anger Over Safety Lapses

The incident has sparked outrage among students and family members, raising serious concerns over maintenance and safety standards at the institution. Questions are being asked about whether negligence, rusting, or faulty installation led to the collapse.

Police from Ambi MIDC station reached the spot soon after being informed and began an investigation.

Institute, Police Respond

Institute principal Sanjeev Kanungo said the administration would probe the incident to determine the cause of the failure and identify any lapses.

Police Inspector Santosh Patil confirmed that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the accident.