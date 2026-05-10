Two Women Die After Caesarean Deliveries At Kota Hospital, Several Others Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two women died, others critically ill after C-sections.

Complications arose from potential contaminated injections/infections.

Expert teams sent to investigate, treatment suspended.

Opposition demands action, calls deaths 'murder'.

A shocking incident from Rajasthan’s Kota city has triggered panic in the state health department after two women died and several others fell critically ill following caesarean deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital.

According to officials, more than half a dozen women are currently battling for their lives after developing serious complications following C-section surgeries performed on May 3 and 4.

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Women Developed Severe Complications After Surgery

Hospital sources said the women began showing alarming symptoms soon after their operations. These included complete stoppage of urine output, rapidly falling platelet counts, low blood pressure and kidney failure.

Authorities suspect that either contaminated injections or medicines were administered during the surgeries, or a dangerous infection had spread inside the operation theatre (OT).

Surgeries allegedly continued despite deteriorating condition of patients

Questions are now being raised over alleged negligence by the hospital administration. According to reports, even after the condition of some women worsened, doctors allegedly proceeded with surgeries on two other pregnant women, identified as Kiran and Shireen.

Both women reportedly developed similar complications after their operations. Following the incident, the use of the medicines, injections and the concerned operation theatre has been suspended.

Rajasthan Government Sends Expert Teams

As the matter escalated, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government swung into action. Two teams of specialists from Jaipur’s SMS Medical College were sent to Kota — one to assist in treatment and the other to investigate the incident.

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had proposed shifting critically ill women to Jaipur through air ambulances. However, angry family members rejected the proposal and staged protests outside the hospital.

Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar also visited the hospital to assess the situation.

Congress Calls Incident 'Murder', Demands Action

The incident has also triggered a political row in the state. Congress leaders led by former Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena visited the hospital and met affected families.

Congress state secretary Pushpendra Bhardwaj described the deaths as “not accidental deaths, but outright murder” and demanded adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

The opposition also questioned why Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had not personally visited Kota despite the seriousness of the incident.

Families demand criminal case against hospital authorities

The family of one of the deceased women, Jyoti, accused the hospital administration of gross negligence and demanded that criminal cases be registered against those responsible.

Grieving relatives alleged that the deaths were caused by medical negligence and said strict action must be taken against the guilty officials.

The investigation is currently underway, and attention is now focused on what action will be taken once the inquiry report is submitted.