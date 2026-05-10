Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Teen Girl Who Died With Family Clears Class 10 Exam With 70%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenager Ayesha Dokadia, who died with her family, passed Class 10 exams.

Family deaths investigated as suspected poisoning; rat poison traces found.

Watermelon consumption preceded family's rapid decline and death.

Medical experts analyzing cause of death and poisoning details.

Mumbai: Sixteen-year-old Ayesha Dokadia from Mumbai’s Pydhonie, who died along with three members of her family in the suspected watermelon poisoning case, has cleared her Class 10 board examinations with 70 per cent marks. The Maharashtra SSC results were declared on May 8, nearly two weeks after her death.

Ayesha had reportedly aspired to build a career in fashion designing. She, along with her parents and sister, died on April 26 under mysterious circumstances. Police are investigating whether the deaths were the result of suicide or foul play after traces of rat poison were allegedly found in their bodies.

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Poison Traces Found In Watermelon Samples

According to investigators, zinc phosphide, a toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, was detected in samples collected from the bodies of the Dokadia family members as well as from a seized watermelon sample. While the chemical is suspected to be the cause of death, officials are awaiting final medical confirmation.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report will be examined by experts at Sir JJ Hospital, where a team of forensic and medical specialists will conduct a detailed analysis. Doctors are expected to study the nature of the poisoning, symptoms experienced by the victims, the progression of their condition, and the medical process that led to their deaths. Investigators are also examining whether any underlying illnesses contributed to the tragedy.

According to preliminary findings, the Dokadia family consumed watermelon on the night of April 25. Soon after eating the fruit, all four family members reportedly experienced symptoms including vomiting, dizziness, and stomach pain.

Their condition deteriorated rapidly the following day. The couple’s two daughters were later found unconscious, after which all four were rushed to Sir JJ Hospital. One of the daughters was declared dead on arrival, while the second died a few hours later. The parents also succumbed shortly afterwards.

The incident has raised several unanswered questions, and police continue to probe the exact circumstances behind the deaths.