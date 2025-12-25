Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPune Polls: Sharad-Ajit Pawar Factions Discuss Seat Sharing, Will They Form A New Alliance

Pune Polls: Sharad-Ajit Pawar Factions Discuss Seat Sharing, Will They Form A New Alliance

Sharad and Ajit Pawar factions meet in Pune, discuss seat-sharing for municipal polls, hinting at a possible new NCP alliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)

Politics in Pune is witnessing an unexpected turn as the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) come together to chart their strategy for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. For the first time, both the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions held a formal meeting to discuss seat sharing, marking a significant step in the city’s electoral politics.

No Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance This Time

Sources reveal that, unlike previous elections, the factions have no plans to contest under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Instead, both NCP groups are preparing to go to the polls together independently. Analysts suggest that the Ajit Pawar faction’s strong showings in recent municipal council and mayoral elections in Pune have boosted confidence in this strategy.

Seat-Sharing Tussle: How Many Seats Each Faction Wants

Negotiations over seat allocation have been intense. The Sharad Pawar faction has reportedly demanded 40 to 45 seats, citing the party’s deep-rooted support base and organisational strength in Pune as justification. On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar faction appears willing to concede 30 seats. This difference has become the focal point of the discussions, with both sides engaging in detailed deliberations.

Senior leaders attended from both factions, signalling the importance of the meeting. Subhash Jagtap and Sunil Tingre represented the Ajit Pawar faction, while Vishal Tambe and Ankush Kakade were present for the Sharad Pawar faction. Sources describe the atmosphere as formal yet constructive, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions discreetly without making public statements.

Final Decision in the Hands of Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar

The ultimate seat-sharing formula is expected to be finalised by Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar. Reports suggest that the two leaders will hold direct talks soon to settle differences and lock in a strategy that can strengthen the NCP’s position in Pune.

Key Meeting Today: Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

Adding to the momentum, Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Supriya Sule today. The meeting will focus on reviewing the earlier discussions and planning the next steps. The Sharad Pawar faction is expected to reiterate its demand for 40 to 45 seats, signalling that negotiations are far from over.

Related Video

Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Seat Sharing Ajit Pawar Ncp SHarad Pawar Pune Municipal Corporation Elections Pune Polls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget