Pune Polls: Sharad-Ajit Pawar Factions Discuss Seat Sharing, Will They Form A New Alliance

Politics in Pune is witnessing an unexpected turn as the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) come together to chart their strategy for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. For the first time, both the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions held a formal meeting to discuss seat sharing, marking a significant step in the city’s electoral politics.

No Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance This Time

Sources reveal that, unlike previous elections, the factions have no plans to contest under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Instead, both NCP groups are preparing to go to the polls together independently. Analysts suggest that the Ajit Pawar faction’s strong showings in recent municipal council and mayoral elections in Pune have boosted confidence in this strategy.

Seat-Sharing Tussle: How Many Seats Each Faction Wants

Negotiations over seat allocation have been intense. The Sharad Pawar faction has reportedly demanded 40 to 45 seats, citing the party’s deep-rooted support base and organisational strength in Pune as justification. On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar faction appears willing to concede 30 seats. This difference has become the focal point of the discussions, with both sides engaging in detailed deliberations.

Senior leaders attended from both factions, signalling the importance of the meeting. Subhash Jagtap and Sunil Tingre represented the Ajit Pawar faction, while Vishal Tambe and Ankush Kakade were present for the Sharad Pawar faction. Sources describe the atmosphere as formal yet constructive, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions discreetly without making public statements.

Final Decision in the Hands of Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar

The ultimate seat-sharing formula is expected to be finalised by Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar. Reports suggest that the two leaders will hold direct talks soon to settle differences and lock in a strategy that can strengthen the NCP’s position in Pune.

Key Meeting Today: Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

Adding to the momentum, Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Supriya Sule today. The meeting will focus on reviewing the earlier discussions and planning the next steps. The Sharad Pawar faction is expected to reiterate its demand for 40 to 45 seats, signalling that negotiations are far from over.