Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's trekking death now investigated as murder.

Police arrested fiancée Siya, Chetan Chaudhary for alleged murder plot.

Digital evidence revealed Siya's frequent communication with co-accused Chetan.

Motive linked Siya's relationship with Chetan, avoiding Agarwal's marriage.

Ketan Agarwal murder case: A death initially reported as a tragic trekking accident has taken a shocking turn, with investigators now alleging that Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was the victim of a premeditated murder orchestrated by people close to him. Authorities say the incident, which occurred during a trek near Lonavala, was carefully presented as an accidental fall before evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to a criminal conspiracy. By Tuesday, police had arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, alleging that the duo plotted Agarwal's death and attempted to conceal it as a mishap.

From Engagement Celebrations To Criminal Investigation

According to reports, both families had already made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations, including booking a palace in Rajasthan for Rs 17 crore and organising two private aircraft for transporting guests.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Siya reportedly informed police that Ketan had lost his footing while posing for photographs near a valley edge. She claimed strong winds caused him to slip and fall into a gorge.

However, investigators now believe the account was fabricated to divert attention from what they describe as a planned killing.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was a Pune-based entrepreneur and senior executive associated with Success Group, a family-owned real estate business. He served as both Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and was actively involved in expanding the company's industrial, commercial and residential real estate portfolio.

Agarwal held a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business in the United States. He also earned a degree in Supply Chain Management from Symbiosis and gained professional experience with organizations including Mahindra Logistics, KSH Distriparks and Future Group.

At Success Group, he was involved in strategic marketing, business development and customized real estate projects designed for modern enterprises. The company describes him as a leader focused on innovation, sustainability and long-term growth.

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Digital Evidence Raises Suspicion

The investigation gained momentum after police reviewed surveillance footage and expanded their probe to include technical and electronic evidence.

Officials examined call detail records, communication logs and other digital data as part of the inquiry. According to police sources, the evidence revealed frequent communication between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, strengthening suspicions about their relationship and possible involvement in the case.

Investigators believe the motive was linked to Siya's alleged relationship with Chaudhary and her unwillingness to continue with her planned marriage to Agarwal.

The findings prompted authorities to re-evaluate the circumstances surrounding the death, ultimately leading to the arrests of both suspects.

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Fatal Fall Into Gorge

According to investigators, Agarwal fell nearly 400 feet into a gorge and died instantly. The death was initially treated as an accident after Siya contacted Lonavala Rural Police and reported that her fiancé had slipped while taking photographs.

As the investigation progressed, however, authorities began uncovering inconsistencies in the original version of events. The case has since transformed from an accidental death inquiry into a high-profile murder investigation, with police continuing to gather evidence to establish the full sequence of events.

Both accused remain in custody as the probe continues.