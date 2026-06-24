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HomeNewsIndiaWho Was Ketan Agarwal? Pune Real Estate Firm Director Whose Trek Death Unravelled A Murder Plot By Fiancé

Who Was Ketan Agarwal? Pune Real Estate Firm Director Whose Trek Death Unravelled A Murder Plot By Fiancé

Ketan Agarwal murder case: What appeared to be a trekking accident has turned into a murder case, with police alleging a conspiracy involving the victim’s fiancée.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's trekking death now investigated as murder.
  • Police arrested fiancée Siya, Chetan Chaudhary for alleged murder plot.
  • Digital evidence revealed Siya's frequent communication with co-accused Chetan.
  • Motive linked Siya's relationship with Chetan, avoiding Agarwal's marriage.

Ketan Agarwal murder case: A death initially reported as a tragic trekking accident has taken a shocking turn, with investigators now alleging that Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was the victim of a premeditated murder orchestrated by people close to him. Authorities say the incident, which occurred during a trek near Lonavala, was carefully presented as an accidental fall before evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to a criminal conspiracy. By Tuesday, police had arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, alleging that the duo plotted Agarwal's death and attempted to conceal it as a mishap.

From Engagement Celebrations To Criminal Investigation

According to reports, both families had already made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations, including booking a palace in Rajasthan for Rs 17 crore and organising two private aircraft for transporting guests.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Siya reportedly informed police that Ketan had lost his footing while posing for photographs near a valley edge. She claimed strong winds caused him to slip and fall into a gorge.

However, investigators now believe the account was fabricated to divert attention from what they describe as a planned killing.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was a Pune-based entrepreneur and senior executive associated with Success Group, a family-owned real estate business. He served as both Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and was actively involved in expanding the company's industrial, commercial and residential real estate portfolio.

Agarwal held a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business in the United States. He also earned a degree in Supply Chain Management from Symbiosis and gained professional experience with organizations including Mahindra Logistics, KSH Distriparks and Future Group.

At Success Group, he was involved in strategic marketing, business development and customized real estate projects designed for modern enterprises. The company describes him as a leader focused on innovation, sustainability and long-term growth.

ALSO READ: Pune: How A Hoodie In 33°C Heat Helped Police Crack Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Digital Evidence Raises Suspicion

The investigation gained momentum after police reviewed surveillance footage and expanded their probe to include technical and electronic evidence.

Officials examined call detail records, communication logs and other digital data as part of the inquiry. According to police sources, the evidence revealed frequent communication between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, strengthening suspicions about their relationship and possible involvement in the case.

Investigators believe the motive was linked to Siya's alleged relationship with Chaudhary and her unwillingness to continue with her planned marriage to Agarwal.

The findings prompted authorities to re-evaluate the circumstances surrounding the death, ultimately leading to the arrests of both suspects.

ALSO READ: Mumbai On Red Alert As Waterlogging Hits Parts Of City, Andheri Subway Shut; IMD Warns Of More Rain

Fatal Fall Into Gorge

According to investigators, Agarwal fell nearly 400 feet into a gorge and died instantly. The death was initially treated as an accident after Siya contacted Lonavala Rural Police and reported that her fiancé had slipped while taking photographs.

As the investigation progressed, however, authorities began uncovering inconsistencies in the original version of events. The case has since transformed from an accidental death inquiry into a high-profile murder investigation, with police continuing to gather evidence to establish the full sequence of events.

Both accused remain in custody as the probe continues.

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial report about Ketan Agarwal's death?

Siya Goyal initially reported that Ketan Agarwal lost his footing and fell into a gorge near Lonavala while posing for photographs. She claimed strong winds caused him to slip.

Who has been arrested in connection with Ketan Agarwal's death?

Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. They are alleged to have plotted Agarwal's death and tried to conceal it as an accidental fall.

What evidence led investigators to suspect murder?

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, call detail records, and other digital data. Frequent communication between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary raised suspicions.

What was the alleged motive for the murder?

Investigators believe the motive was linked to Siya Goyal's alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. She was reportedly unwilling to continue with her planned marriage to Agarwal.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Ketan Agarwal Siya Goyal Chetan Chaudhary Lonavala Trek Death
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