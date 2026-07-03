Police sought extended custody to decode conversations containing code words and nicknames from recovered chats. This was to confront the accused with digital evidence and advance the investigation.
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Pune Fort Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police cited recovered phones and coded chats, while the defence opposed further custody.
- Ketan Agarwal murder accused produced, police sought extended custody.
- Police recovered old phone, deleted data, and coded chats.
- Court denied extension, remanded accused to judicial custody.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the police request an extension of custody for the accused?
What digital evidence did the prosecution present?
The prosecution presented a year-old mobile phone found at Siya Goyal's residence and retrieved deleted data from the accused's current phone. These contained chats with code words.
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