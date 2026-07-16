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English NewsNewsIndiaTMC's Rukmini Mallick Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Fourth MP From Party To Quit Upper House

TMC's Rukmini Mallick Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Fourth MP From Party To Quit Upper House

Actor-politician Koel Mallick has resigned as TMC Rajya Sabha MP. Here's a look at her film career, political journey and achievements.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, has resigned from the Upper House, becoming the fourth TMC MP to step down from the Rajya Sabha.

Her resignation comes after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sushmita Deb also vacated their Rajya Sabha seats. The party has not yet disclosed the reason behind Mallick's resignation.

Soon after being elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, Mallick had shared her gratitude, saying, "I am honoured to be taking the oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 6th, and for the opportunity I have been given to serve the people of Bengal. This is the beginning of a new journey and I will try to do my best. Seek your blessings … 🙏"

Who Is Rukmini Mallick?

Rukmini Mallick, widely recognised by her screen name Koel Mallick, is one of the leading stars of the Bengali film industry. Popularly referred to as the "Tolly-Queen", she has built a successful career spanning over two decades and has received several honours, including a Filmfare Awards Bangla, two BFJA Awards, and the Anandalok Puraskar. In 2023, the West Bengal government conferred on her the Mahanayak Samman.

Born to veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, she made her acting debut with Nater Guru in 2003. The film's commercial success paved the way for a string of hit films, including Shubhodrishti, Mon Mane Na, Premer Kahini, 100% Love, and Rangbaaz.

She further cemented her place among Bengali cinema's biggest stars with successful films such as Paglu and Besh Korechi Prem Korechi. Apart from commercial entertainers, Koel Mallick also earned critical acclaim for her performances in films including Bandhan, MLA Fatakeshto, Dui Prithibi, Hemlock Society, and Mitin Mashi.

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From Silver Screen To Parliament

Beyond her film career, Koel Mallick has also been involved in social work, particularly initiatives supporting widows and children.

She married film producer Nispal Singh in 2013, and the couple has two children.

Her political journey began earlier this year when the Trinamool Congress announced her candidature for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal on February 27, 2026. She was elected unopposed and took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 6, 2026.

Fourth TMC MP To Quit Rajya Sabha

With her resignation, Koel Mallick has become the fourth Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member to step down in recent months after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sushmita Deb.

The party has not issued any statement explaining her decision, and it remains unclear who will be nominated to fill the vacancy in the Upper House.

Before You Go

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC West Bengal Rajya Sabha Bengali Cinema Rukmini Mallick
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