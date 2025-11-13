Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge

At least 8 people were killed after a massive collision involving eight vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge on Thursday. Two vehicles caught fire in the impact. Pune Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot, deploying multiple ambulances and fire tenders. Police said the crash occurred near the “Selfie Point” on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass, with around 15 people taken to hospital.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Following the collision, 2–3 heavy vehicles caught fire. Rescue operations are underway: DCP Sambhaji… pic.twitter.com/l7W6qFuQLK — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Early reports indicate the passengers were stuck inside the vehicles as the blaze spread, raising concerns that the death toll may rise further. The incident has shocked commuters on the busy highway stretch, with visuals circulating online showing the intensity of the crash and the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately and managed to bring the flames under control. However, the collision caused a massive traffic jam on one of Pune’s most congested routes.

Police Detain Truck Driver

Following the accident, police quickly reached the site and detained the truck driver involved in the collision. A video of the incident has surfaced, adding to the ongoing investigation into how the situation escalated so violently.

According to reports, an earlier accident on the same stretch occurred around 5 am, when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control. Travelling at high speed, it rammed into a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so severe that both cars were pushed several feet forward and became lodged in the middle of the road.

Authorities are now examining whether the earlier accident contributed to the later, more devastating collision in the evening. With the forensic and technical teams on site, the police are working to ascertain the sequence of events, assess mechanical faults, and determine liability in what is now one of Pune’s most horrifying recent road accidents.