CCTV Shocker: Bengaluru Techie Rams Car Into Couple And Child, Charged With Attempt To Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru Police have arrested a 23-year-old software engineer, accused of deliberately ramming his car into a scooter and injuring a couple and their minor child in a hit-and-run incident captured on CCTV. The crash occurred on 26 October near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on BEL Road, with footage showing the driver intentionally striking the two-wheeler before fleeing the scene. The video soon went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and fresh scrutiny of road safety and reckless driving in the city. Police later identified the accused as Sukruth Gowda, a resident of Kodigehalli.

The Bengaluru Central Division Police have arrested a car driver, Sukruth, who rammed into a two-wheeler on New BEL Road, #Bengaluru, on October 26, injuring a woman, her husband, and their son.@DCPCentralBCP @seemantsingh96 @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/FnNgwwSfTy — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 13, 2025

CCTV Footage Shows Deliberate Ramming

According to PTI, the accused works at a private firm in Whitefield. The victims: Ankita Patel (31), her husband Vineth A (33) and their son, were travelling towards the Sadashivanagar Police Station junction when a red Tata Curve car, allegedly driven at high speed, rammed their two-wheeler from behind.

The impact threw all three off the motorcycle. Ankita and Vineth sustained injuries, while their child suffered minor wounds and did not require hospitalisation. Passers-by rushed the injured couple to M S Ramaiah Hospital, where they were treated and discharged. However, Vineth was later readmitted to St John’s Hospital due to persistent pain, a senior police official confirmed.

Attempt To Murder Charge Added

Police initially registered a case on 28 October against an unknown driver for causing the collision and absconding. However, once investigators examined the CCTV footage, the incident appeared intentional rather than accidental.

On 6 November, officers added an attempt to murder charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), significantly escalating the severity of the case. The investigation was also transferred to the Sadashivanagar Police Station, where further action is being coordinated.

The viral video has sparked widespread concern about rising reckless driving cases in Bengaluru, with residents urging stricter enforcement and accountability. Police have said they are continuing to gather evidence to determine the motive behind the alleged intentional ramming.