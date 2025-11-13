Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pune Accident: Five Dead, 10 Injured As Eight Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge

Pune Accident: Five Dead, 10 Injured As Eight Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
At least 5 people were killed and 10 injured after a massive collision involving eight vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge on Thursday. Two vehicles caught fire in the impact. Pune Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot, deploying multiple ambulances and fire tenders. Police said the crash occurred near the “Selfie Point” on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass, with around 15 people taken to hospital.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
