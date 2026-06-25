Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe: Police Recreate Crime Scene At Cafe, Seek CCTV Footage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort now a murder case.

Police allege Siya, Chetan planned murder at a café.

Goyal made prior attempt, disliked marriage, wanted relationship.

Pune Rural Police have visited Third Wave Café, where accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly met a day before the death of businessman Ketan Agarwal.

The police team reached the café to formally collect CCTV footage and other technical evidence linked to the meeting, which investigators believe is significant to the case.

Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18. The case was initially treated as an accidental death but later turned into a murder investigation after police questioning raised suspicion.

Assembly Presiding Officer Seeks SIT Probe

Amid the continuing investigation, the Maharashtra Assembly’s presiding officer has asked the government to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

Police Allege Killing Was Planned In Advance

Police have said the alleged murder was not a spur-of-the-moment act but a planned crime.

According to a police officer who spoke to PTI, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary met at a café on the day of the incident and discussed a plan to kill Agarwal. The two allegedly identified a suitable location on the fort from where he could be pushed.

Goyal is accused of killing her fiancé with the help of Chaudhary, believed to be her boyfriend, by pushing him off a cliff during the Lohagad Fort trek.

Police Claim First Attempt Was Made On June 14

Police have also said an earlier attempt to carry out the alleged plan was made on June 14, ANI reported.

According to investigators, Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan from the fort, but the attempt failed. She then allegedly raised an alarm about seeing a snake and later said Ketan had fallen accidentally during the panic.

More Than 2,000 Calls Under Scrutiny

Police have said Siya and Chetan remained in frequent contact for several months and allegedly exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls.

Investigators are examining the alleged relationship between the two. Police claim they first met at a Diwali party last year and later became close friends.

According to the investigation, Siya allegedly did not want to proceed with her marriage to Ketan and was under pressure from her family. Police believe she wanted more time for herself and was unwilling to continue with the wedding plans despite the pressure.

Police Examine Alleged Motive

Investigators suspect Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan while continuing her relationship with Chetan.

Police have also claimed that although Siya had grown close to Chetan and liked him, she was not ready to marry him at that stage.

These claims are being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged motive behind Ketan’s death.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are in seven-day police custody until June 29. The investigation is continuing, with police examining the alleged conspiracy, digital evidence and other details connected to the case.