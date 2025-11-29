Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka: PM Modi Describes Visit To Udupi's Sri Krishna Matha As 'Very Special'

PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his visit to Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi as very special, saying the recitation of the Gita was an unforgettable experience.

Prime Minister inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today's visit to the Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi was very special. The reciting of the Gita was an unforgettable experience. Inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha for Kanakana Kindi. Prayed to Bhagwan Shri Krishna from the Kanakana Kindi. It was also an honour to pay tributes to Sri Kanaka Dasa."

During his address at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, PM Modi hailed the good governance model of the Bharatiya Janata Party's predecessor, the Jan Sangh, in Udupi after reciting shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita along with one lakh devotees at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana event at Sri Krishna Matha here.

PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled VS Acharya's work in Udupi.

"Coming to Udupi is very special for me. Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party's model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected VS Acharya of the Jana Sangh to the Udupi Municipal Corporation. With this, Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness drive we are witnessing today was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Udupi began to develop a model of water supply and drainage system in 70s," he said.

PM Modi added that the world witnessed India's "divinity" as one lakh people recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita.

"The world has witnessed India's divinity as one lakh people together recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita... When one lakh people recited the shlokas and divine words echo in one place, the energy released gives new strength to our minds and bodies. This energy is the power behind spirituality and social unity," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a connection between Udupi and Dwarka in Gujarat, PM Modi hailed the founder of the Math, Sri Madhvacharya.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 12:23 AM (IST)
Udupi PM Modi Karnataka Sri Krishna Matha
