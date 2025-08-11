PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Eco-Friendly Flats For MPs At BKS Marg In Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 184 newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg, New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi also planted the Sindoor sapling at the residential premises and interacted with 'shramjeevis', workers behind the flats. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were also present at the occasion.

The newly inaugurated complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the MPs. Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, a press release said.

These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management. The use of advanced construction technology--specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering--enabled the timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability. The complex is also Divyangjan-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design.

Each residential unit offers ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support MPs in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives.

From a safety perspective, all buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.

The development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament. Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimising land use and minimising maintenance costs. This residential complex, situated at BKS Marg, New Delhi, offers significant locational advantages for the Members of Parliament, particularly due to its proximity to the Parliament House Complex.

