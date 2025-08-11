Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi Inaugurates 184 Eco-Friendly Flats For MPs At BKS Marg In Delhi

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Eco-Friendly Flats For MPs At BKS Marg In Delhi

PM Modi inaugurated 184 eco-friendly, Divyangjan-friendly flats for MPs at Delhi’s BKS Marg, featuring modern amenities, green technology, earthquake resistance, and proximity to Parliament House.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 184 newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg, New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi also planted the Sindoor sapling at the residential premises and interacted with 'shramjeevis', workers behind the flats. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were also present at the occasion.

The newly inaugurated complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the MPs. Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, a press release said.

These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management. The use of advanced construction technology--specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering--enabled the timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability. The complex is also Divyangjan-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design.

Each residential unit offers ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support MPs in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives.

From a safety perspective, all buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.

The development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament. Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimising land use and minimising maintenance costs. This residential complex, situated at BKS Marg, New Delhi, offers significant locational advantages for the Members of Parliament, particularly due to its proximity to the Parliament House Complex. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi PM Modi Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Green Technology Kiren RIjiju BKS Marg Flats Members Of Parliament Housing Eco-friendly Flats GRIHA 3-star Earthquake-resistant Housing Vertical Housing
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Passengers Experience Turbulence Before Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport
Breaking News: PM Modi Flags Off 12th Vande Bharat Express: Nagpur to Pune | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Due to Technical Glitch | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Two Al Jazeera Journalists | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget