Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case: A 20-Year Timeline From Assassination To Acquittal

Mumbai, June 20 (PTI) Twenty years after Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead in Navi Mumbai, a special court on Saturday acquitted former state home minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in one of the most significant political assassination cases in Maharashtra.

Here is the timeline of the case: June 3, 2006: Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were shot dead in a car at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Local police and state CID handled the initial probe.

October 23, 2008: The Bombay High Court transfers the investigation to CBI as the late Nimbalkar's family expresses dissatisfaction over the probe.

June 7, 2009: The CBI arrested then NCP MP Padamsinh Patil for plotting and funding the murder. Subsequently, eight other accused were also arrested.

August 2009: The CBI filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against nine accused- Patil, Sat?ish Mandade, Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, Dinesh Tiwari, Mahatam Chaudhary alias Pintu Chaudhary, Kailash Yadav, Gyanendra Pandey alias Dhirendra Pandey alias Chhote Pandey, and Shashikant Kulkarni.

Later, Jain turned approver and recorded his testimony in favour of the prosecution in 2021.

September 2009: Padamsinh Patil granted bail by the Alibaug sessions court.

July 2011: The trial commences, after framing of charges.

November 2012: The Supreme Court transfers the case to Mumbai from Alibaug as many witnesses turned hostile.

July 2019: Anna Hazare deposes as a prosecution witness. The anti-corruption activist testifies that he came to know about the double murder through the media and that a contract was given to the shooters to eliminate him, too.

July 2025: Examination of prosecution witness completed, summonses issued to the defence witnesses May 14, 2026: Matter listed for verdict after over a decade-long trial where the prosecution examined 128 witnesses. Adjourned as Padamsinh Patil and co-accused Mohan Shukla fail to appear, citing severe health issues.

June 16, 2026: The court adjourns the matter as the judge says he needs more time to complete the judgment.

June 20, 2026: All eight accused acquitted as court finds approver's testimony doubtful

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