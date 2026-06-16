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HomeCitiesPassengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight

Passengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight

Others narrated similar experiences. Sushant Mishra, an Agra-based engineer working in Hyderabad, said security personnel were initially puzzled when they saw his destination.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida Airport's first passengers faced staff unfamiliarity in Hyderabad.
  • Staff questioned tickets, needing proof of the new airport's existence.
  • Manual check-in processes contributed to initial system confusion.

Hours before becoming some of the first passengers to land at Noida International Airport on Monday, travellers flying from Hyderabad encountered an unexpected challenge, convincing airport staff that their destination actually existed.

At check-in counters, several passengers said airline and security personnel appeared unfamiliar with NCR's newly opened airport, leading to repeated questions about their tickets. Some travellers found themselves explaining that Noida International Airport had begun commercial operations that very morning. Others went a step further, pulling up news reports on their phones to prove it.

The Hyderabad–Noida service was among the first commercial flights to operate to the greenfield airport.

Passengers Asked To Verify Their Destination

Anjaneyulu, national head at Mahindra, said he initially thought airport officials were joking when they questioned his destination.

"When I told them I was flying to Noida International Airport, they said there was no airport by that name. They asked me to check my ticket multiple times and were convinced only after verifying that a flight was indeed departing from Hyderabad to Noida," he added.

New Airport Promises Faster Access To Western UP

For Anjaneyulu, however, the confusion ended at the airport. He was travelling to Meerut for a business meeting and said the new airport in Jewar would save him considerable time.

“I have a vehicle waiting outside. Getting through Delhi's traffic is a task in itself. My meeting is at 2pm in Meerut and I can comfortably make it. Earlier, trips to western UP took much longer," he said after landing in Noida.

Manual Processes, System Updates Cause Confusion

Prashant Sanaboyana, who was travelling to join a company in Noida's Sector 1, said he chose the flight precisely because it brought him closer to his workplace than Delhi's IGI Airport.

“I expected a smoother journey because the airport is closer. I usually use Digi Yatra for check-in and boarding, but this time I had to complete the process manually. There seemed to be some confusion because the airport is new," he said.

Others narrated similar experiences. Sushant Mishra, an Agra-based engineer working in Hyderabad, said security personnel were initially puzzled when they saw his destination.

“The security staff did not know Noida International Airport had started operations. They were perplexed at first, but there were other passengers travelling on the same flight. They checked the details and were eventually convinced. Some procedures were also done manually because the systems did not appear to be fully updated," he added.

Early Hiccups, Long-Term Benefits

Despite the early morning confusion, passengers agreed that Noida International Airport's biggest advantage was immediately apparent.

For travellers headed to Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Agra and other cities in western Uttar Pradesh, the airport promises to significantly reduce travel time by eliminating the need to navigate Delhi's congested roads.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What challenge did the first passengers to Noida International Airport face?

Passengers flying from Hyderabad found that airline and security staff were unfamiliar with the new Noida International Airport. They often had to explain that the airport had just begun commercial operations.

Why were airport staff at Hyderabad initially confused about flights to Noida International Airport?

Staff were unfamiliar because Noida International Airport had only just started commercial operations that morning. Some processes were manual as systems did not appear fully updated.

What is the main benefit of Noida International Airport for travelers?

The airport significantly reduces travel time for those heading to Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, and other Western UP cities. It helps travelers avoid Delhi's congested roads.

Which areas will benefit from quicker access due to the new airport?

Travelers heading to Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Agra, and other cities in western Uttar Pradesh will benefit. The airport promises faster access to these regions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Flight Noida Airport First Time Passengers
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