Passengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida Airport's first passengers faced staff unfamiliarity in Hyderabad.

Staff questioned tickets, needing proof of the new airport's existence.

Manual check-in processes contributed to initial system confusion.

Hours before becoming some of the first passengers to land at Noida International Airport on Monday, travellers flying from Hyderabad encountered an unexpected challenge, convincing airport staff that their destination actually existed.

At check-in counters, several passengers said airline and security personnel appeared unfamiliar with NCR's newly opened airport, leading to repeated questions about their tickets. Some travellers found themselves explaining that Noida International Airport had begun commercial operations that very morning. Others went a step further, pulling up news reports on their phones to prove it.

The Hyderabad–Noida service was among the first commercial flights to operate to the greenfield airport.

Passengers Asked To Verify Their Destination

Anjaneyulu, national head at Mahindra, said he initially thought airport officials were joking when they questioned his destination.

"When I told them I was flying to Noida International Airport, they said there was no airport by that name. They asked me to check my ticket multiple times and were convinced only after verifying that a flight was indeed departing from Hyderabad to Noida," he added.

New Airport Promises Faster Access To Western UP

For Anjaneyulu, however, the confusion ended at the airport. He was travelling to Meerut for a business meeting and said the new airport in Jewar would save him considerable time.

“I have a vehicle waiting outside. Getting through Delhi's traffic is a task in itself. My meeting is at 2pm in Meerut and I can comfortably make it. Earlier, trips to western UP took much longer," he said after landing in Noida.

Manual Processes, System Updates Cause Confusion

Prashant Sanaboyana, who was travelling to join a company in Noida's Sector 1, said he chose the flight precisely because it brought him closer to his workplace than Delhi's IGI Airport.

“I expected a smoother journey because the airport is closer. I usually use Digi Yatra for check-in and boarding, but this time I had to complete the process manually. There seemed to be some confusion because the airport is new," he said.

Others narrated similar experiences. Sushant Mishra, an Agra-based engineer working in Hyderabad, said security personnel were initially puzzled when they saw his destination.

“The security staff did not know Noida International Airport had started operations. They were perplexed at first, but there were other passengers travelling on the same flight. They checked the details and were eventually convinced. Some procedures were also done manually because the systems did not appear to be fully updated," he added.

Early Hiccups, Long-Term Benefits

Despite the early morning confusion, passengers agreed that Noida International Airport's biggest advantage was immediately apparent.

For travellers headed to Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Agra and other cities in western Uttar Pradesh, the airport promises to significantly reduce travel time by eliminating the need to navigate Delhi's congested roads.