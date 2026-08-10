Thailand: Former Lawmaker Arrested After Shooting Kills Local Politician Over Money Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former MP arrested for fatal shooting of politician.

Shooting stemmed from politician's long-standing financial dispute.

Incident follows recent mass shooting, renewing gun control debate.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Thai police arrested a suspected gunman — identified as former lawmaker Chalong Riewraeng — after he allegedly fired shots that killed a local politician on Monday at a government office on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Authorities said the former MP confessed to the shooting.

Surrounded by police, Chalong told reporters he attempted to speak with Thongchai Yenprasert about money.

"I followed him to his car and hit his car's window, saying I want to talk," the suspect said. "He said he will not talk, so I pulled my gun. I did not aim to shoot, but his driver pulled a gun and pointed it at me so I fired."

Thongchai, who was chairman of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization, died of his wounds, according to Sakon Sukprom, director of Phra Nang Klao hospital.

Thongchai's driver was also shot and successfully underwent surgery, Sakon added.

Nonthaburi Governor Chestha Mosikarat told reporters the suspect and victim were "friends for a long time" and the incident likely stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Police said the motive for the shooting was a "personal issue."

"According to his confession, it was about money that the ... chairman borrowed from him for several years, and he asked for the return of the money several times," regional Police Commander Wattana Yeechin told reporters, adding that the dispute was over several million baht (1 million baht is about €26,220 or $30,300).

Second recent shooting

This comes just days after a 14-year-old's shooting rampage, first at his home and then at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, left nine people dead and over 20 injured. That incident was Thailand's deadliest mass shooting in nearly four years.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had reiterated his intention to tighten gun control laws in the wake of the shooting. The Southeast Asian country's current gun laws do not include mental health screenings and allow people as young as 20 to have guns.

Thailand had around 15 guns per 100 ⁠residents, the highest rate in Southeast Asia ​by a wide margin, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.