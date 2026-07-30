Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Real Estate Entrepreneur Kainat Dara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parth Pawar engaged to Kainat Dara in Pune.

Senior political leaders attended the private ceremony.

Family's first major celebration since recent bereavement.

Wedding planned for next February in Baramati stronghold.

Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, got engaged to Kainat Dara in a private ceremony in Pune on Wednesday. The engagement was attended by senior political leaders, party colleagues and a select group of invited guests.

The ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton in Yerawada, with the engagement scheduled for 6.30 pm. While the event was kept largely private, several prominent political figures from across party lines were present.

The couple is set to marry on February 27 next year in Baramati, the Pawar family's political stronghold.

Senior Political Leaders Attend Engagement

The engagement ceremony hosted all 40 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Party MP Sunil Tatkare and around 15 Members of Parliament from different political parties also attended the celebrations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mohit Kamboj were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar also attended the engagement, joining other invited guests in congratulating the couple.

First Family Celebration After Ajit Pawar's Death

The engagement marks the first major family celebration since the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year.

According to party leaders, the family had faced questions over whether the wedding celebrations should go ahead following the bereavement. They said the engagement was held after seeking guidance from the Shankaracharya of the Karveer Peeth.

The family is now preparing for the wedding, which is scheduled to take place in Baramati next February.

Who Is Kainat Dara?

Kainat Dara is a real estate entrepreneur originally from Chandigarh and is currently based in Delhi.

She belongs to a Punjabi Hindu family and completed her schooling at The British School in New Delhi. Dara later pursued higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she earned her degree.