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English NewsCitiesAjit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Real Estate Entrepreneur Kainat Dara

Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Real Estate Entrepreneur Kainat Dara

The event was attended by senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar and several MPs and MLAs.

Written By : Vaibhav Parab |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parth Pawar engaged to Kainat Dara in Pune.
  • Senior political leaders attended the private ceremony.
  • Family's first major celebration since recent bereavement.
  • Wedding planned for next February in Baramati stronghold.

Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, got engaged to Kainat Dara in a private ceremony in Pune on Wednesday. The engagement was attended by senior political leaders, party colleagues and a select group of invited guests.

The ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton in Yerawada, with the engagement scheduled for 6.30 pm. While the event was kept largely private, several prominent political figures from across party lines were present.

The couple is set to marry on February 27 next year in Baramati, the Pawar family's political stronghold.

Senior Political Leaders Attend Engagement

The engagement ceremony hosted all 40 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Party MP Sunil Tatkare and around 15 Members of Parliament from different political parties also attended the celebrations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mohit Kamboj were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar also attended the engagement, joining other invited guests in congratulating the couple.

First Family Celebration After Ajit Pawar's Death

The engagement marks the first major family celebration since the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year.

According to party leaders, the family had faced questions over whether the wedding celebrations should go ahead following the bereavement. They said the engagement was held after seeking guidance from the Shankaracharya of the Karveer Peeth.

The family is now preparing for the wedding, which is scheduled to take place in Baramati next February.

Who Is Kainat Dara?

Kainat Dara is a real estate entrepreneur originally from Chandigarh and is currently based in Delhi.

She belongs to a Punjabi Hindu family and completed her schooling at The British School in New Delhi. Dara later pursued higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she earned her degree.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got engaged in the Pawar family?

Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, got engaged to Kainat Dara.

When and where did Parth Pawar and Kainat Dara get engaged?

The engagement ceremony took place on Wednesday at The Ritz-Carlton in Yerawada, Pune. It was a private event held with select guests.

When and where will Parth Pawar and Kainat Dara get married?

The couple is set to marry on February 27 next year in Baramati, which is the Pawar family's political stronghold.

What is known about Kainat Dara?

Kainat Dara is a real estate entrepreneur from Chandigarh, currently based in Delhi. She is from a Punjabi Hindu family and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

What was the significance of this engagement for the Pawar family?

The engagement marked the first major family celebration since the death of Ajit Pawar earlier this year. The family sought guidance from the Shankaracharya of the Karveer Peeth before proceeding.

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Parth Pawar MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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