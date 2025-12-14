Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP BJP Gets New Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Ending All Speculation: 6 Key Facts About the Kurmi Leader

Pankaj Chaudhary is named BJP’s new Uttar Pradesh president, signalling a Kurmi-OBC push for 2026 panchayat, 2027 polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary as its new Uttar Pradesh unit president, ending months of speculation over one of the party’s most important organisational posts as it prepares for a crucial election cycle in the state.

Chaudhary was formally elected during the BJP’s “Sangathan Parv” at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party leaders. He was the only leader to file a nomination on Saturday, making his elevation a certainty once formalities were completed.

15th BJP President In Uttar Pradesh

With this appointment, Chaudhary becomes the 15th BJP president in Uttar Pradesh and the fourth leader from the Kurmi community to head the party in the state. He succeeds Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a senior Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh who took charge in August 2022 during the farmers’ agitation.

The decision is widely seen as part of the BJP’s organisational and electoral recalibration following its 2024 Lok Sabha election setback, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh. With Assembly elections due in early 2027 and panchayat polls scheduled for mid-2026, the party appears to be sharpening its focus on consolidating support among Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

Pankaj Chaudhary: 6 key points

  • Kurmi leader from eastern UP: Chaudhary, 61, belongs to the influential Kurmi community, one of the largest OBC groups in Uttar Pradesh, with a strong base in the eastern region.

  • Seven-time MP: He has represented Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha seven times, making him one of the BJP’s most experienced parliamentarians from the state.

  • Grassroots political journey: An alumnus of Gorakhpur University, Chaudhary began his political career in local governance, winning the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation election in 1989 and later serving as deputy mayor.

  • Victories over heavyweights: Over the years, he has defeated several prominent political figures, including Hari Shankar Tiwari, Virendra Shahi, Akhilesh Singh and Harshvardhan Singh.

  • Union minister in Modi government: He currently serves as minister of state for finance, a role that has enhanced his profile within the party and the government.

  • Considered close to PM Modi: His proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highlighted in July 2023, when Modi made an unscheduled visit to Chaudhary’s residence in Gorakhpur during the centenary celebrations of Gita Press.

Party leaders said several names were discussed over months, with recommendations moving between the state and central leadership. The BJP eventually zeroed in on Chaudhary, seeing him as a leader capable of strengthening the organisation in eastern Uttar Pradesh while balancing caste and regional equations across the state.

As he assumes charge, Chaudhary faces the task of energising the party cadre, addressing concerns raised after the Lok Sabha polls, and steering the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit through a decisive phase leading up to the next round of major elections.

 
 
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Polls BJP UTTAR PRADESH PRESIDENT
