Panjab University Senate Elections Cleared For 2026 After Weeks of Protests

After weeks of sustained protests at Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh, the Vice-President of India, acting as the university’s chancellor, has approved the election dates and schedule for the PU Senate, which will now be held next year. PU officials announced on Thursday that elections across multiple constituencies will take place between September 9 and October 4, 2026. This decision meets the primary demand of the protest movement that began after the Centre withdrew its controversial plan to significantly downsize the Senate and abolish much of the university’s election process.

Elections Cleared After Weeks Of Campus Unrest

The approval marks a major victory for students and civil society groups, who had insisted the election system be restored in full. The Centre earlier attempted to reform the Senate, PU’s highest decision-making body, by reducing membership and eliminating elections for several categories. This triggered mass protests that quickly evolved into a larger movement beyond the question of PU’s autonomy.

Officials confirmed that the election schedule sent by the university was approved by the Vice-President of India and chancellor, CP Radhakrishnan.

However, student groups say the agitation will continue, insisting that other pending demands, including the withdrawal of criminal cases, remain unresolved.

The Senate consists of 91 members and elections are held for 49 seats. The previous Senate’s term ended on October 31, 2024, after which the Centre moved to effectively scrap the polling process. On October 28, the Centre notified new reforms to the governing system, cutting the number of senators and ending elections for the graduate constituency, which includes alumni from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The move drew strong opposition from Punjab-based groups, political leaders and civil society. The protests escalated, leading to a university shutdown on November 10, causing widespread disruption across the tricity as borders were sealed and residents were stranded. Although a second shutdown call on November 26 remained peaceful, examinations had to be deferred.

Detailed Dates Approved

The chancellor approved the schedule exactly as submitted by the university. The proposed election dates are:

Principals and staff of technical and professional colleges: Election on September 7, 2026; results on September 9, 2026.

Professors of University Teaching Departments: Election on September 14, 2026; results on the 16th.

Associate Professors and Assistant Professors of Teaching Departments: Election on September 14, 2026; results on the 16th.

Heads and staff of affiliated Arts Colleges and Registered Graduates: Elections on September 20, 2026; results on the 22nd.