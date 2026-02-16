Over 40 Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour On Maha Shivratri In Greater Noida

More than 40 people reportedly fell sick in Greater Noida after consuming dishes made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) during Maha Shivratri fasting. All affected individuals have been admitted to nearby private hospitals for treatment.

Family members of the victims said that symptoms began shortly after eating food prepared with buckwheat flour. Many complained of sudden uneasiness, followed by vomiting and fever.

Residents Of Two Housing Societies Affected

According to initial information, residents of Supertech Eco Village 3 and Himalaya Pride societies consumed buckwheat flour-based dishes as part of their vrat (fast). Soon after, several individuals began experiencing continuous vomiting and high fever.

As their condition worsened, they were rushed to different private hospitals in Greater Noida West on Monday, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Suspected Case Of Food Poisoning

Doctors are monitoring the patients, and preliminary assessments suggest it could be a case of food poisoning. However, the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, teams from the Bisrakh police station area along with local administrative authorities have visited the affected societies and hospitals. An investigation is underway to trace the source of the suspected contaminated flour.