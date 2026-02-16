Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOver 40 Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour On Maha Shivratri In Greater Noida

Over 40 Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour On Maha Shivratri In Greater Noida

Over 40 people fell ill in Greater Noida after consuming buckwheat flour during Maha Shivratri fast. Police have launched a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

More than 40 people reportedly fell sick in Greater Noida after consuming dishes made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) during Maha Shivratri fasting. All affected individuals have been admitted to nearby private hospitals for treatment.

Family members of the victims said that symptoms began shortly after eating food prepared with buckwheat flour. Many complained of sudden uneasiness, followed by vomiting and fever.

Residents Of Two Housing Societies Affected

According to initial information, residents of Supertech Eco Village 3 and Himalaya Pride societies consumed buckwheat flour-based dishes as part of their vrat (fast). Soon after, several individuals began experiencing continuous vomiting and high fever.

As their condition worsened, they were rushed to different private hospitals in Greater Noida West on Monday, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Suspected Case Of Food Poisoning

Doctors are monitoring the patients, and preliminary assessments suggest it could be a case of food poisoning. However, the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, teams from the Bisrakh police station area along with local administrative authorities have visited the affected societies and hospitals. An investigation is underway to trace the source of the suspected contaminated flour.

Related Video

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida News Buckwheat Flour Incident Kuttu Ka Atta Food Poisoning
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
World
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
World
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget