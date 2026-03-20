Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy

'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy

Trump’s Pearl Harbor quip during talks with Japan’s PM shifts tone, drawing attention to historical sensitivities and diplomatic optics.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A bilateral meeting at the White House took an unexpected turn on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump blended humor with a controversial historical reference while hosting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump-Takaichi Meet: A Light Start With Humor

The interaction began on a cordial note in the Oval Office, with Trump praising Takaichi’s English proficiency. Smiling, he remarked, “Do you understand this? Very good! So nice we don’t have to sit through translation,” signaling a relaxed tone at the outset of the meeting. He further joked about attempting to learn Japanese before her next visit, adding a personal touch to the exchange.

The opening moments reflected a friendly atmosphere, with both leaders appearing at ease as they addressed the press at the start of their discussions.

Sharp Turn To Historical Reference

However, the tone shifted during a question-and-answer session when Trump addressed why Washington had not informed allies in advance of recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Emphasizing the importance of secrecy in military operations, he pivoted to a pointed historical comparison.

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” he said, before adding, “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

The remark referenced the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a moment that remains deeply significant in U.S.-Japan history. The comment appeared to create an uneasy pause in the room.

Visible Discomfort & Silence

Observers noted that Takaichi seemed unsettled by the statement. Relying on an interpreter, she did not respond directly, and the room briefly fell silent following Trump’s comment. The shift in mood was evident as the earlier levity gave way to a more restrained atmosphere.

The exchange occurred on March 19, marking the beginning of Takaichi’s three-day visit to Washington. Trump’s remarks came in response to a question from a Japanese journalist, placing the comment in a broader discussion about military strategy and diplomatic communication.

Historical Context & Sensitivities

The reference to Pearl Harbor carries enduring historical weight. The 1941 attack resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 Americans and led directly to the United States entering World War II. In the war’s final phase, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki—events that remain the only wartime use of nuclear weapons.

Against this backdrop, Trump’s remarks underscored how historical memory continues to shape modern diplomatic interactions, particularly between long-standing allies navigating complex global challenges.

Related Video

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial tone of the meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Takaichi?

The meeting began on a cordial and relaxed note, with President Trump praising Prime Minister Takaichi's English proficiency and joking about learning Japanese.

What controversial remark did President Trump make during the meeting?

When asked about not informing allies of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, President Trump asked Prime Minister Takaichi,

How did Prime Minister Takaichi react to President Trump's Pearl Harbor comment?

Prime Minister Takaichi appeared unsettled by the remark and did not respond directly, relying on an interpreter as the room fell silent.

What historical event did President Trump's remark reference?

The remark referenced the Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a significant event in U.S.-Japan history that led to the United States entering World War II.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Mar 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Japan Donald Trump. Pearl Harbour
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy
'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy
World
'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into War, Claims Iran Can't Enrich Uranium
'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into Iran War
World
Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, build ballistic missiles: Netanyahu
Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, build ballistic missiles: Netanyahu
World
US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?
US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?
Advertisement

Videos

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership
War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget