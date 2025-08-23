'Not Afraid Of Any Evil Force': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was recently attacked during a public hearing at her residence. The accused has since been arrested. Reacting to the incident, Gupta said that facing challenges has always been a part of her life and that she is not someone who fears “evil forces.”

College Days Incident Recalled

Sharing an experience from her college days, Gupta said, “When I was the president of DUSU, we had to burn an effigy during a protest. Since kerosene was unavailable, someone used petrol instead. The moment I lit the match, the fire flared up and my face was burned. I endured that pain for a month, but I never gave up. My approach has always been simple—never stop, keep moving forward.”

‘People’s Love Is My Strength’

The CM added that the love, blessings, and trust of Delhi’s people are her biggest strength. “The responsibility you have entrusted me with is an honor. I will not be intimidated by any evil force. I will continue working for Delhi’s development and for the service of its people,” she said.

The Attack and Police Action

The attack took place recently during a public hearing at her residence, when a man suddenly targeted the Chief Minister. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and recovered within two days. Her condition is now stable. Police have arrested the accused and are questioning him. Meanwhile, the incident has raised serious concerns over the security arrangements at the CM’s residence.