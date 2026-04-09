Amity Student Drowns In Water-Filled Pit At Abandoned Construction Site In Noida

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A 21-year-old student from a private university died after drowning in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station, where four students had gone for a small picnic after completing their examinations, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miyan Khan said the group had visited an abandoned construction site near Supernova.

“One of the students, identified as Harshit Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, entered a nearby water-filled area to bathe. During this, he suddenly drowned,” the officer said.

Rescue Attempt And Response

The incident was reported through the Dial 112 emergency helpline by one of Bhatt’s friends, prompting a swift response from police teams and a Police Response Vehicle (PRV).

Local divers were called to the site and managed to pull Bhatt out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, as reported by PTI.

Officials added that other students who had entered the water in an attempt to rescue him were safely brought out and are in stable condition.

Investigation Underway

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and have initiated further legal proceedings.

“All aspects of the incident are being investigated, and further legal proceedings are underway,” Khan said.

आज दिनांक 08.04.2026 को थाना सेक्टर-126 क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत एक निजी यूनिवर्सिटी के चार छात्र परीक्षा समाप्त होने के उपरांत सुपरनोवा के पास स्थित एक खाली पड़े पुराने निर्माण स्थल पर पार्टी/पिकनिक करने गए थे, जहां पर पार्टी के दौरान एक छात्र पास में भरे हुए पानी में नहाने के लिए उतर… pic.twitter.com/C8KkcNCquW — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 8, 2026

Bhatt was a final-year student at Amity School of Physical Education. In a statement, the university said he had left campus after appearing for an examination earlier in the day.

“We were informed by police about his death. Police is investigating the cause of his death and we are fully cooperating with police. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” the statement said.