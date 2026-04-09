Amity Student Drowns In Water-Filled Pit At Abandoned Construction Site In Noida

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HomeCitiesAmity Student Drowns In Water-Filled Pit During Picnic With Friends At Abandoned Construction Site In Noida

Amity Student Drowns In Water-Filled Pit During Picnic With Friends At Abandoned Construction Site In Noida

A college student drowned in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida. He had gone there for a picnic with friends after their exams were completed.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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A 21-year-old student from a private university died after drowning in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station, where four students had gone for a small picnic after completing their examinations, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miyan Khan said the group had visited an abandoned construction site near Supernova.

“One of the students, identified as Harshit Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, entered a nearby water-filled area to bathe. During this, he suddenly drowned,” the officer said.

Rescue Attempt And Response

The incident was reported through the Dial 112 emergency helpline by one of Bhatt’s friends, prompting a swift response from police teams and a Police Response Vehicle (PRV).

Local divers were called to the site and managed to pull Bhatt out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, as reported by PTI.

Officials added that other students who had entered the water in an attempt to rescue him were safely brought out and are in stable condition.

Investigation Underway

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and have initiated further legal proceedings.

“All aspects of the incident are being investigated, and further legal proceedings are underway,” Khan said.

Bhatt was a final-year student at Amity School of Physical Education. In a statement, the university said he had left campus after appearing for an examination earlier in the day. 

“We were informed by police about his death. Police is investigating the cause of his death and we are fully cooperating with police. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” the statement said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the student at the abandoned construction site?

A 21-year-old student drowned in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site while trying to bathe. He was pulled out but later declared dead at the hospital.

Where did the incident occur?

The incident took place at an abandoned construction site near Supernova, within the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station in Noida.

What were the students doing at the site?

Four students had gone to the abandoned construction site for a picnic after finishing their examinations.

Were other students harmed during the incident?

Students who attempted to rescue their friend were safely brought out of the water and are reported to be in stable condition.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News UTTAR PRADESH
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