Noida Student Drowns In Open Pit While Celebrating With Friends After Exams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A tragic incident in Noida’s Sector 94 has once again raised serious concerns over civic negligence, after a young student drowned in an open construction pit filled with water.

The victim, identified as Harshit Bhatt, had gone out with friends to celebrate after exams. During the outing, he reportedly attempted to bathe in water in a deep pit at an unattended construction site. Unaware of its depth, he slipped and drowned.

Police and rescue teams, along with divers, rushed to the spot and pulled him out before taking him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His friends were rescued safely. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Past Incidents Of Drowning In Open Pit In Noida

Authorities have come under scrutiny once again for failing to secure such hazardous sites, despite repeated incidents. The land is reportedly owned by UPRNN and has been tied up in a legal dispute for several years, leaving the site neglected.

The incident comes days after a series of similar accidents in the National Capital Region. In Delhi’s Rohini, a 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain. In another case in Noida’s Sector 70, a parked car slipped into an uncovered drain near Basai village, though no one was inside at the time. Earlier, a 25-year-old man in West Delhi’s Janakpuri died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit allegedly dug during roadwork.

These repeated incidents have intensified concerns over public safety, with questions being raised about the lack of preventive measures around open pits and drains. Police are currently investigating the Noida case.