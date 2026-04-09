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HomeCitiesNoida Student Drowns In Open Pit While Celebrating With Friends After Exams

Noida Student Drowns In Open Pit While Celebrating With Friends After Exams

The student had gone out with friends to celebrate after exams. He reportedly attempted to bathe in water in a deep pit at an unattended construction site.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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A tragic incident in Noida’s Sector 94 has once again raised serious concerns over civic negligence, after a young student drowned in an open construction pit filled with water.

The victim, identified as Harshit Bhatt, had gone out with friends to celebrate after exams. During the outing, he reportedly attempted to bathe in water in a deep pit at an unattended construction site. Unaware of its depth, he slipped and drowned.

Police and rescue teams, along with divers, rushed to the spot and pulled him out before taking him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His friends were rescued safely. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Past Incidents Of Drowning In Open Pit In Noida

Authorities have come under scrutiny once again for failing to secure such hazardous sites, despite repeated incidents. The land is reportedly owned by UPRNN and has been tied up in a legal dispute for several years, leaving the site neglected.

The incident comes days after a series of similar accidents in the National Capital Region. In Delhi’s Rohini, a 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain. In another case in Noida’s Sector 70, a parked car slipped into an uncovered drain near Basai village, though no one was inside at the time. Earlier, a 25-year-old man in West Delhi’s Janakpuri died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit allegedly dug during roadwork.

These repeated incidents have intensified concerns over public safety, with questions being raised about the lack of preventive measures around open pits and drains. Police are currently investigating the Noida case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Noida's Sector 94?

A young student drowned in an open construction pit filled with water after attempting to bathe in it. The pit was at an unattended construction site.

Who owned the land where the incident occurred?

The land is reportedly owned by UPRNN and has been involved in a legal dispute for years, leading to its neglect.

Have there been similar incidents recently in the NCR?

Yes, there have been several similar accidents, including a man dying after falling into an open drain in Delhi and a car slipping into an uncovered drain in Noida.

What is being done about the incident?

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the police are currently investigating the case.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Open Pit Noida Student Drown
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