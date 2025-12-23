No Permit Needed: Visitors Can Now Drink At GIFT City With Just A Photo ID

The Gujarat government has significantly eased liquor consumption rules at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), allowing people from outside Gujarat and foreign nationals to consume alcohol at designated hotels and restaurants by simply showing a valid photo ID.

According to a gazette notification issued by the state home department on December 20, the earlier requirement of obtaining a temporary liquor permit for such “external persons” has been scrapped. This marks another step towards liberalising alcohol norms at the global financial hub.

Liquor Consumption Rules In GIFT City

Gujarat remains a dry state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. However, an exemption was introduced for GIFT City in 2023, permitting controlled sale and consumption of alcohol within the central business district.

Under the revised rules, liquor consumption will no longer be restricted to designated ‘wine and dine’ areas alone. Alcohol can now also be served and consumed in additional spaces such as lawns, poolside areas and terraces of licensed hotels and restaurants within GIFT City.

The notification further states that any customer visiting a restaurant for food is permitted to sit in the wine and dine area, even if they are not consuming alcohol.

Employees working in GIFT City who hold a valid Liquor Access Permit are also allowed to host up to 25 visitors at designated venues. Such visitors will be issued temporary permits, provided the host employee accompanies them at all times.

The latest relaxation is aimed at making GIFT City more attractive to global investors, professionals and visitors, while maintaining regulated access in India’s only operational international financial services centre.