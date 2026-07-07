Arunachal Pradesh: 21-Year Old Man Found Hanging Near DC Office, Suicide Note Recovered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCTV footage confirmed suicide; no foul play suspected by police.

Itanagar: A 21-year-old man was found hanging from a banyan tree near the deputy commissioner's office complex at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar Ram, West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba said.

Ram was found hanging from a banyan tree near the DC office complex here at around 7.50 am this morning.

The SP said a suicide note, a handset, and a Bluetooth device were recovered from his body.

Police said the deceased was suffering from depression and anxiety.

In his suicide note, Ram expressed sorry to his family for not being a good son. He also wrote to his parents to ask them to pardon him for not being good at his studies.

The SP said a magisterial inquest has been done and the body has been kept in the mortuary.

As the CCTV footage from the nearby government establishment is clear that the deceased died by suicide, no case has been registered, and no foul play is suspected, the SP said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)