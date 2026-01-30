Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cities

‘Can’t Get Up, Can’t Open Eyes’, Condition Of Nipah-Infected Nurse, Know More Details

Nipah-infected nurse shows steady recovery, taken off ventilator as health officials report no new cases. The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998–99 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The physical condition of the female nurse infected with the Nipah virus has shown significant improvement, hospital sources said on Tuesday. The nurse has been taken off ventilator support and is now able to sit up, though doctors said she is still unable to open her eyes and continues to remain under close medical observation. Sources at a private hospital in Barasat confirmed that the nurse is no longer testing positive for the Nipah virus. While doctors have not declared her fully out of danger, her condition is described as stable and improving.

Meanwhile, the male nurse who had also tested positive for Nipah has fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. He has been advised to remain in home isolation for a few more days under medical supervision.

What Is The History Behind Nipah Virus 

Health officials further confirmed that none of the individuals who came into contact with the infected nurses across different parts of the state have tested positive so far. No fresh Nipah cases have been reported, providing relief to health authorities monitoring the situation. The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998–99 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. It is a zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, with fruit bats as the natural hosts.

The virus can transmit through contaminated food, infected animals, or human-to-human contact. Nipah is known for its high fatality rate and can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis. India first reported Nipah cases in 2001 in West Bengal, with later outbreaks in Kerala.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current condition of the female nurse infected with Nipah?

Her physical condition has significantly improved. She is off ventilator support and can sit up, though she is still under close medical observation.

Has the female nurse recovered from Nipah?

She is no longer testing positive for the Nipah virus and her condition is described as stable and improving. Doctors have not declared her fully out of danger yet.

What happened to the male nurse who tested positive for Nipah?

The male nurse has fully recovered from the Nipah virus and was discharged from the hospital. He has been advised to continue home isolation for a few more days.

Have any other individuals tested positive for Nipah?

No, none of the individuals who came into contact with the infected nurses have tested positive so far. No fresh Nipah cases have been reported.

When and where was the Nipah virus first identified?

The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998-99 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. It is a zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Virus Nipah Virus Nipah Infected Nurse
