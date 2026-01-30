‘Can’t Get Up, Can’t Open Eyes’, Condition Of Nipah-Infected Nurse, Know More Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The physical condition of the female nurse infected with the Nipah virus has shown significant improvement, hospital sources said on Tuesday. The nurse has been taken off ventilator support and is now able to sit up, though doctors said she is still unable to open her eyes and continues to remain under close medical observation. Sources at a private hospital in Barasat confirmed that the nurse is no longer testing positive for the Nipah virus. While doctors have not declared her fully out of danger, her condition is described as stable and improving.

Meanwhile, the male nurse who had also tested positive for Nipah has fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. He has been advised to remain in home isolation for a few more days under medical supervision.

What Is The History Behind Nipah Virus

Health officials further confirmed that none of the individuals who came into contact with the infected nurses across different parts of the state have tested positive so far. No fresh Nipah cases have been reported, providing relief to health authorities monitoring the situation. The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998–99 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. It is a zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, with fruit bats as the natural hosts.

The virus can transmit through contaminated food, infected animals, or human-to-human contact. Nipah is known for its high fatality rate and can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis. India first reported Nipah cases in 2001 in West Bengal, with later outbreaks in Kerala.