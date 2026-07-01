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English NewsCitiesNewly Married Nashik Man Dies By Suicide; Wife, In-Laws Booked For Harassment

Newly Married Nashik Man Dies By Suicide; Wife, In-Laws Booked For Harassment

Police arrested Shruti's parents, while Shruti and her maternal aunt remain absconding. Aniket's family has warned that they will resort to self-immolation if the two are not arrested immediately.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

A 27-year-old man has died by suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik alleging mental harassment by his wife and in-laws in Maharashtra's Nashik. The deceased has been identified as Aniket Balasaheb Jagtap and a case has been registered against the wife, her parents and her maternal aunt.

The case was initially registered as an accidental death. However, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Balasaheb Jagtap, Camp Police later booked Aniket's wife, Shruti Jagtap, her mother Vandana Subhash Dhivre, father Subhash Sukhdev Dhivre and maternal aunt Ujjwala Satish Pawar, all residents of Panchsheel Nagar, on charges of allegedly subjecting him to mental harassment that drove him to take the extreme step.

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Police have arrested Shruti's parents, while Shruti and her maternal aunt remain absconding. Aniket's family has warned that they will resort to self-immolation if the two are not arrested immediately.

Marriage Lasted Just One Year

According to the complaint, Aniket married Shruti Dhivre, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, about a year ago. His family alleged that the couple had been involved in frequent disputes since their marriage. They claimed that Shruti refused to live with Aniket and had also lodged a police complaint against him, leaving him under severe mental stress over the past several months.

The family alleged that, unable to cope with the continued harassment, Aniket died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' Nashik Nashik Man Suicide
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