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English NewsCities'Rang De Basanti' Campaign In UP: Youth To Take On Fear With Creative Events Ahead Of I-Day

'Rang De Basanti' Campaign In UP: Youth To Take On Fear With Creative Events Ahead Of I-Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the Rang De Basanti campaign will bring Uttar Pradesh youth together through poetry, graffiti, comics, music and dialogue from August 11 to 14.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Youth campaign 'Rang De Basanti' targets fear, mafia influence.
  • Prayagraj poetic protest, Lucknow graffiti, Muzaffarnagar dialogue foster unity.
  • Campaign concludes with 'Dar Se Azadi' song, promoting expression.

Ahead of Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh is set to see a four-day youth-led ‘Rang De Basanti’ campaign centred on art, music, poetry and dialogue. Organised by the youth organisation Rang De Basanti, the initiative will take place across several cities from August 11 to 14. Under the hashtags #RangDeBasanti and #WohDarBhoolnaNahi, young participants will raise their voices against what organisers describe as a culture of fear, mafia influence and pressure. The campaign will begin in Prayagraj with a poetic protest, followed by a graffiti event in Lucknow and a comic-based dialogue programme in Muzaffarnagar. The campaign song ‘Dar Se Azadi’ will be launched on August 14.

Rang De Basanti Campaign Begins In Prayagraj

The campaign will kick off in Prayagraj on August 11 with a poetic protest against mafia influence and criminal elements. Young poets are expected to perform at a university campus, using spoken-word performances to put forward their message against hooliganism and a culture of fear.

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Organisers said the campaign is built around the idea of ‘brushes instead of guns, dialogue instead of fear’. Rather than relying on conventional street demonstrations, the initiative aims to use creative expression to engage young people and encourage conversations around social issues.

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The campaign will be held under the hashtags #RangDeBasanti and #WohDarBhoolnaNahi, with events planned in multiple cities across Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Graffiti, Muzaffarnagar Dialogue

The campaign will move to Lucknow on August 12, where artists will create live graffiti based on the influence of mafia culture. The organisers intend to use public art as a way for young artists to express their views on the issue. On August 13, Muzaffarnagar will host a comic distribution and dialogue programme. A comic centred on communal harmony will be shared with young people, while discussions will be held in schools to encourage conversations around social unity and fear-free expression.

These events are designed to give young participants different ways to engage with the campaign, from visual art and comics to poetry and direct dialogue.

‘Dar Se Azadi’ Song To Release On August 14

The final day of the campaign will coincide with the eve of Independence Day. On August 14, the campaign song ‘Dar Se Azadi’ will be launched across Uttar Pradesh.

The launch will feature rap, music and digital art, bringing together different forms of youth expression. Through the four-day programme, the organisation hopes to keep young voices and creative work at the centre of its campaign against fear and criminal influence. The initiative will conclude ahead of Independence Day, with organisers positioning creative expression and dialogue as its key tools for engaging the state's youth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Rang De Basanti' campaign about?

It is a four-day, youth-led campaign focusing on art, music, poetry, and dialogue. Organized by Rang De Basanti, it aims to raise voices against a culture of fear, mafia influence, and pressure.

When and where will the campaign take place?

The campaign runs from August 11 to 14 across several cities in Uttar Pradesh. It begins in Prayagraj, moves to Lucknow, and then Muzaffarnagar, concluding on the eve of Independence Day.

What specific events are planned during the campaign?

Events include a poetic protest in Prayagraj, graffiti in Lucknow, and a comic-based dialogue in Muzaffarnagar. The campaign song 'Dar Se Azadi' will be launched on August 14.

What is the core idea behind the campaign's approach?

The campaign is built around the idea of 'brushes instead of guns, dialogue instead of fear.' It uses creative expression rather than conventional demonstrations to engage youth and discuss social issues.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prayagraj Protest Rang De Basanti Campaign Uttar Pradesh Youth Campaign UP Youth Events Rang De Basanti UP Lucknow Graffiti Event
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