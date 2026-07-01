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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi High Court Declines Interim Relief To Raghav Chadha In Personality Rights Case

Delhi High Court Declines Interim Relief To Raghav Chadha In Personality Rights Case

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the court had already directed the removal of five social media posts and documents that were found, at first glance, to be defamatory.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim relief to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in his petition concerning alleged violation of his personality rights.

During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the court had already directed the removal of five social media posts and documents that were found, at first glance, to be defamatory.

The court clarified that the remaining content did not appear to be defamatory and, therefore, no interim directions would be issued in relation to those posts.

Raghav Chadha had approached the High Court seeking the removal of allegedly objectionable social media posts that he claimed misused his name and photographs.

The court had earlier observed that a balance must be maintained between the right to free speech and criticism of political leaders.

(This story is being updated)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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