New Mumbai International Airport Opens On Christmas, Check Details

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is set to witness a historic moment this Christmas as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) begins commercial flight operations today. This new greenfield airport will not only ease the long-standing air traffic congestion in Mumbai but also propel the city towards a global multi-airport system, a model seen in cities like London, New York, and Dubai.

On its very first day of operations, domestic flights by IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air will operate from Navi Mumbai Airport. A total of 15 scheduled flights will operate on the inaugural day, connecting to 9 major cities across the country. In the initial phase, the airport will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM. During this period, it will have the capacity to handle a maximum of 24 flights and connectivity to 13 destinations daily, with arrangements to manage 10 aircraft movements per hour. The airport is slated to transition to 24x7 operations in a phased manner from February 2026.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, "..From Navi Mumbai, I am flying to Goa today. The flight will go via Hyderabad before reaching Goa. I have come from Kalamboli and Panvel to board the flight to Goa..." pic.twitter.com/zp9exD7TUy — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

One passenger shared, "I live in Navi Mumbai and I am flying to Bangalore on the first flight. This is a special occasion for me as I am flying from Navi Mumbai for the first time." Another passenger mentioned, "Today I am going to Goa. My flight will go via Hyderabad to reach Goa. I have travelled from Kalamboli and Panvel to the airport to catch my flight on time."

Relief for Congested Mumbai Airspace

Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been under immense pressure for the past decade. With the commencement of NMIA, Mumbai will gain a second major gateway, enhancing operational capacity, improving flight punctuality, and better managing future growth in demand.

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurated the Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025. Since 2021, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) has been responsible for the development, construction, and operational readiness of this project. Bringing a greenfield airport to commercial operations within a limited timeframe showcases the Adani Group's capability to complete large infrastructure projects on time.

Modern and Digital Facilities for Passengers

From day one, passengers will experience Digi Yatra-based contactless facilities at the airport. Trained staff will be deployed at crucial stages like check-in, security checks, and boarding. Additionally, retail and food & beverage outlets have been developed within the terminal, keeping in mind affordability and local tastes.

Lotus-Inspired Design and Eco-Friendly Infrastructure

The terminal design of Navi Mumbai Airport is inspired by India's national flower, the Lotus, blending Indian cultural identity with modern architecture and sustainable development. The airport extensively utilizes green building features, renewable energy, and eco-friendly technologies.

Plan from 20 MPPA to 90 MPPA

In its initial phase, NMIA will have a passenger capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with plans to expand it to 90 MPPA through phased expansion in the future. Furthermore, a dedicated cargo terminal, modern logistics facilities, and multimodal connectivity are being developed here. In the initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.

India's New Major Aviation Hub

Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Adani Airports Holdings Limited holds a 74 per cent stake, while CIDCO (a Maharashtra government undertaking) holds the remaining 26 per cent. Spread across approximately 1,160 hectares, this airport, upon completion, will be among the busiest and most advanced airports in the country.

Boost to Economic Growth

With operations commencing from tomorrow, NMIA will not only strengthen Mumbai's global connectivity but also provide a significant impetus to job creation, trade, tourism, and logistics. According to experts, the Navi Mumbai Airport could prove to be a game-changer on India's aviation map in the coming years.