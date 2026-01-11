Bengaluru Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Software Engineer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Software Engineer

Bengaluru police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old software engineer.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Sunday said they have arrested a 18-year-old man on murder charges in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman software engineer, who was initially suspected to have died in a fire accident, at her apartment in the eastern part of the city.

The man is a native of Kodagu district. He allegedly murdered her for refusing sexual advances.

The victim, who hailed from Dakshina Kannada, worked for a prominent tech company here. It was initially suspected that she died due to suffocation from smoke, after a fire broke at her two bedroom flat, allegedly due to a short circuit, late on January 3 night.

The incident had happened at Subramanya Layout in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits. Her flatmate had gone to her hometown when the incident happened.

Police, who investigated the case based on a complaint by a victim's friend, who expressed suspicion about the death, have arrested the suspect.

According to police, the suspect, who lived with his mother next door, allegedly entered the victim's flat through a siding window at around 9 pm on January 3 and asked her to cooperate sexually, to which she resisted.

He is then said to have held her mouth and nose tightly, rendering her unconscious. She suffered a minor injury and was bleeding, they said, adding that the accused then threw her clothes and other evidence on the bed in the room and set it on fire, to destroy the evidence. He then fled, after taking the victim's mobile phone.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams and experts had visited the spot and based on certain technical evidence, the suspect has been arrested and further investigation is on, officials said, adding that he has been remanded in custody for three days. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the software engineer's death?

An 18-year-old man from Kodagu district was arrested. He allegedly murdered the victim for refusing his sexual advances.

How was the software engineer's death initially perceived?

It was initially suspected that she died from suffocation due to a fire in her apartment, possibly caused by a short circuit.

What led the police to investigate the death as a murder?

A friend of the victim filed a complaint expressing suspicion about the death, prompting the police investigation.

How did the suspect allegedly commit the murder and attempt to conceal it?

He allegedly entered her flat, resisted her sexual advances, and then suffocated her. He then set her clothes and evidence on fire and stole her phone.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Software Engineer Police Investigation
