NEET Aspirant Abducted, Drugged And Raped In UP's Mahoba; Accused Burnt Victim With Cigarettes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET aspirant allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted for 16 days.

Victim rescued; reports of torture, forced marriage during captivity.

Three accused arrested; investigation ongoing based on victim's statement.

Case triggers outrage, demands for justice and political criticism.

A shocking case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a NEET aspirant has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, triggering outrage and political reactions. The student, who had been preparing for the medical entrance examination while living in Mahoba, was reportedly kidnapped while returning home from coaching classes and later subjected to brutal abuse.

According to reports, the student, originally from Madhya Pradesh, went missing on April 30 after being allegedly forced into a car by a group of men. Police said she was rescued 16 days later following an extensive search operation.

The survivor has accused the main suspect and his associates of holding her captive in Prayagraj, where she was allegedly raped repeatedly, injected with intoxicants and physically tortured. Her account has sparked widespread anger in the region.

Survivor Alleges Brutal Assault During Captivity

According to the victim’s statement, Mohit Shrivas, a resident of her native village, along with Ankith Shrivas, Hallu Rajput and several others allegedly kept her confined after abducting her. She claimed the accused administered intoxicating injections to her every two hours during captivity.

The student alleged that Mohit repeatedly raped her and assaulted her when she resisted. She further claimed the accused burnt her with cigarettes and attacked her with a knife.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her brother after showing her his photograph. She claimed Mohit forcibly married her during the period of captivity.

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Police Rescue Victim After 16-Day Search

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said the victim’s mother, a resident of Chhatarpur, had filed a missing person complaint on May 1 regarding her 25-year-old daughter. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and formed four separate teams to trace the woman.

Police said the victim was rescued safely on May 16. Based on her statement, three accused have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

City Kotwali in-charge Manish Pandey said police would proceed based on evidence and the victim’s testimony. He confirmed that the survivor had undergone medical examination and that investigators were continuing to gather evidence in the case.

Victim Undergoing Treatment, Political Row Erupts

The survivor has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice and demanded capital punishment for the accused. Officials said she remains traumatised and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital under medical supervision.

Doctors are monitoring her condition, while her medico-legal examination has already been conducted, according to officials. The case has triggered anger among local residents, with demands growing for swift and strict action.

The incident has also sparked political reactions in the state. The Congress party criticised the government over the case and demanded stringent action against those accused.

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Congress Demands Strict Action

Congress state secretary Brajraj Singh said the party was closely monitoring developments following directions from Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. He also said Ajay Rai had spoken to the victim over the phone.

The Congress demanded better medical treatment for the survivor and strict punishment for the accused. The party further announced that a state-level delegation would soon visit Mahoba to meet the victim and her family.

The case continues to be investigated as police question the detained suspects and examine evidence linked to the alleged kidnapping and assault.

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