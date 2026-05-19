A NEET aspirant was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted after being forced into a car while returning from coaching classes. She was held captive for 16 days and subjected to abuse.
NEET Aspirant Abducted, Drugged And Raped In UP's Mahoba; Accused Burnt Victim With Cigarettes
The survivor, rescued after 16 days, accused several men of holding her captive in Prayagraj, repeatedly raping her, injecting intoxicants and burning her with cigarettes.
- NEET aspirant allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted for 16 days.
- Victim rescued; reports of torture, forced marriage during captivity.
- Three accused arrested; investigation ongoing based on victim's statement.
- Case triggers outrage, demands for justice and political criticism.
A shocking case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a NEET aspirant has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, triggering outrage and political reactions. The student, who had been preparing for the medical entrance examination while living in Mahoba, was reportedly kidnapped while returning home from coaching classes and later subjected to brutal abuse.
According to reports, the student, originally from Madhya Pradesh, went missing on April 30 after being allegedly forced into a car by a group of men. Police said she was rescued 16 days later following an extensive search operation.
The survivor has accused the main suspect and his associates of holding her captive in Prayagraj, where she was allegedly raped repeatedly, injected with intoxicants and physically tortured. Her account has sparked widespread anger in the region.
Survivor Alleges Brutal Assault During Captivity
According to the victim’s statement, Mohit Shrivas, a resident of her native village, along with Ankith Shrivas, Hallu Rajput and several others allegedly kept her confined after abducting her. She claimed the accused administered intoxicating injections to her every two hours during captivity.
The student alleged that Mohit repeatedly raped her and assaulted her when she resisted. She further claimed the accused burnt her with cigarettes and attacked her with a knife.
The victim also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her brother after showing her his photograph. She claimed Mohit forcibly married her during the period of captivity.
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Police Rescue Victim After 16-Day Search
Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said the victim’s mother, a resident of Chhatarpur, had filed a missing person complaint on May 1 regarding her 25-year-old daughter. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and formed four separate teams to trace the woman.
Police said the victim was rescued safely on May 16. Based on her statement, three accused have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.
City Kotwali in-charge Manish Pandey said police would proceed based on evidence and the victim’s testimony. He confirmed that the survivor had undergone medical examination and that investigators were continuing to gather evidence in the case.
Victim Undergoing Treatment, Political Row Erupts
The survivor has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice and demanded capital punishment for the accused. Officials said she remains traumatised and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital under medical supervision.
Doctors are monitoring her condition, while her medico-legal examination has already been conducted, according to officials. The case has triggered anger among local residents, with demands growing for swift and strict action.
The incident has also sparked political reactions in the state. The Congress party criticised the government over the case and demanded stringent action against those accused.
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Congress Demands Strict Action
Congress state secretary Brajraj Singh said the party was closely monitoring developments following directions from Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. He also said Ajay Rai had spoken to the victim over the phone.
The Congress demanded better medical treatment for the survivor and strict punishment for the accused. The party further announced that a state-level delegation would soon visit Mahoba to meet the victim and her family.
The case continues to be investigated as police question the detained suspects and examine evidence linked to the alleged kidnapping and assault.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the NEET aspirant in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh?
When was the student reported missing and when was she rescued?
The student was reported missing on May 1st and was rescued on May 16th, 16 days after her disappearance. Police launched an extensive search operation to find her.
What allegations has the survivor made against her captors?
The survivor alleged she was held captive, raped repeatedly, injected with intoxicants, and tortured. She also claimed she was forcibly married and threatened with her brother's life.
What actions have the police taken in response to the incident?
Police have rescued the victim and taken three accused into custody. They are continuing to gather evidence and will proceed based on the victim's testimony and findings.
What has been the political reaction to this case?
The incident has sparked political reactions, with the Congress party criticizing the government and demanding stringent action against the accused. They are also calling for better medical treatment for the survivor.