National Para Athlete Beaten To Death In Haryana After Objecting To Harassment

A national-level para-athlete from Haryana’s Rohtak district has died two days after he was violently attacked by a group of men who allegedly beat him with iron rods and hockey sticks for objecting to their indecent behaviour at a wedding function.

Rohit Dhankar, 28, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, despite efforts to save him.

On the evening of 27 November, Rohit and his friend Jatin attended a wedding ceremony at a relative’s home in Rewari Khera. During the event, Rohit confronted several guests from the groom’s side over their unruly conduct. The argument was briefly defused after family members stepped in.

However, the hostility escalated once the pair left the venue. As they drove back toward Rohtak, their vehicle was hit from behind and surrounded by nearly 15 to 20 men. The attackers pulled Rohit from the car and assaulted him mercilessly with iron rods and hockey sticks. While Jatin managed to flee, Rohit sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Bhiwani General Hospital before being referred to Rohtak, where he later died.

“We had objected to their abusive language,” Jatin recalled. “I tried to drive away, but they chased us. At a railway crossing, they boxed us in, one car ahead, and three behind. They dragged Rohit out while I escaped.”

Investigating officer Devendra Kumar confirmed that the attack occurred around 11.30 pm and followed the earlier confrontation at the wedding. Police have detained six suspects and seized one of the vehicles believed to have been used in the assault.

Rohit Dhankar was a celebrated para powerlifter, a two-time junior national record holder and a seven-time senior national champion, who had also represented India internationally. He worked as a gym trainer while pursuing his sporting career.

Praising his achievements, Rohit’s uncle said he had once been honoured by former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The grieving family is now demanding swift, strict justice. “There were around 30 to 35 bruise marks on his body. We want justice,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the shocking case has sparked widespread outrage, raising serious concerns about rising violence and public safety, and the tragic cost paid by a promising young athlete whose only “crime” was standing up against misconduct.