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English NewsCitiesSocial Worker Nand Kishore Goenka Cremated In Hisar; Union Minister Manohar Lal Attends Last Rites

Social Worker Nand Kishore Goenka Cremated In Hisar; Union Minister Manohar Lal Attends Last Rites

Union Minister Manohar Lal attended the last rites of social worker Nand Kishore Goenka in Hisar and praised his lifelong dedication to social service, cow welfare and nation-building.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Social worker Nand Kishore Goenka, 96, passed away Monday.
  • Union Minister Manohar Lal attended Goenka's funeral rites Wednesday.
  • Manohar Lal recalled his close, familial relationship with Goenka.

Hisar: Union Minister Manohar Lal paid tribute to social worker Nand Kishore Goenka, whose last rites were performed on Wednesday, saying that his entire life was dedicated to social service, cow welfare and nation-building.

Manohar Lal, who attended Goenka's funeral, consoled his sons Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, Laxmi Narayan, Jawahar Lal, Ashok and other bereaved family members.

Nand Kishore Goenka died on Monday at the age of 96.

Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subhash Barala, Mayor Praveen Popli, numerous public representatives and a large number of people attended the funeral.

Sharing his fond memories, Manohar Lal said he had a close and familial relationship with Goenka. He recalled that in 1992, while serving as a 'pracharak' for the Hisar division of the RSS, he had the opportunity to work with Goenka for approximately two months during a camp held in Agroha.

Goenka will always be remembered with respect for his remarkable contribution in the field of social service, cow welfare, religious and social work, added the minister.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Nand Kishore Goenka?

Nand Kishore Goenka was a social worker whose life was dedicated to social service, cow welfare, and nation-building. He passed away at the age of 96.

Who attended Nand Kishore Goenka's funeral?

Union Minister Manohar Lal, Goenka's sons, Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa, and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, among others, attended the funeral.

What was Nand Kishore Goenka remembered for?

He will be remembered for his remarkable contributions in social service, cow welfare, religious, and social work. Union Minister Manohar Lal praised his dedication.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Manohar Lal Nand Kishore Goenka Cow Welfare
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