Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNamo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch

Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the complete 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor and the new Meerut Metro link.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 08:33 AM (IST)

New Delhi: "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed inside the coaches as commuters thronged the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on its first full day of operations, with the NCRTC on Monday recording its highest-ever ridership, which crossed the 1 lakh mark.

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the complete 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor and the new Meerut Metro link, marking the first full day of commercial services on the entire stretch.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation had earlier said, "On Monday, with the last train scheduled to depart at 10 pm, NCRTC expects the total ridership to surpass 1 lakh commuters." This was the highest ridership recorded on the corridor so far, the corporation said.

A video from Begumpul station in Meerut showed passengers eager to experience the new service. Large crowds were seen gathering on the spacious concourse early in the day, with many families and young people taking selfies and photos inside the train and station.

Another video showed commuters chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while taking their first ride on the Meerut Rapid train, reflecting the festive mood among passengers.

Some commuters were also seen scattering flower petals on the platform as the RRTS train approached, while others waved enthusiastically.

The visuals showed orderly queues at ticket counters and platform entrances, with station staff assisting first-time riders and explaining safety protocols.

Modi on Sunday inaugurated the remaining sections of the RRTS—the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km extension from Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is aimed at significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut. PTI SHB HIG

Related Video

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Namo Bharat RRTS Delhi Meerut Metro
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch
Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch
Cities
Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: 21-Year-Old Son Kills Father Over Career Dispute, Dismembers Body Parts
Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: 21-Year-Old Son Kills Father Over Career Dispute, Dismembers Body Parts
Cities
Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation
Protest Erupts At Lucknow University After Namaz Held In Mosque Closed For Renovation
Cities
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget