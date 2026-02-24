Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch

New Delhi: "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed inside the coaches as commuters thronged the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on its first full day of operations, with the NCRTC on Monday recording its highest-ever ridership, which crossed the 1 lakh mark.

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the complete 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor and the new Meerut Metro link, marking the first full day of commercial services on the entire stretch.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation had earlier said, "On Monday, with the last train scheduled to depart at 10 pm, NCRTC expects the total ridership to surpass 1 lakh commuters." This was the highest ridership recorded on the corridor so far, the corporation said.

A video from Begumpul station in Meerut showed passengers eager to experience the new service. Large crowds were seen gathering on the spacious concourse early in the day, with many families and young people taking selfies and photos inside the train and station.

Another video showed commuters chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while taking their first ride on the Meerut Rapid train, reflecting the festive mood among passengers.

Some commuters were also seen scattering flower petals on the platform as the RRTS train approached, while others waved enthusiastically.

The visuals showed orderly queues at ticket counters and platform entrances, with station staff assisting first-time riders and explaining safety protocols.

Modi on Sunday inaugurated the remaining sections of the RRTS—the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km extension from Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is aimed at significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut. PTI SHB HIG