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HomeCitiesKerala Assembly Elections 2026: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges LDF 'Compromised' Ideology To Stay In Power

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges LDF 'Compromised' Ideology To Stay In Power

Priyanka Gandhi alleged the LDF has a secret deal with the BJP, accusing Kerala’s ruling front of compromising ideology, dodging accountability, and clinging to power.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led front has struck a "deal" with the BJP for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala.

She also accused the ruling LDF of "compromising" on ideology, accountability, and responsibility in order to remain in power for 10 years.

The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls.

The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP, which "harasses" the minorities, especially the Christian community and their nuns, she claimed.

Despite the massive theft in Sabarimala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose not to utter a single word against it, Vadra alleged, and pointed it out as evidence for the deal.

When anyone raises a voice against the PM, they are faced with CBI, ED or income tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she claimed.

She further charged that a sense of arrogance had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders.

"The sense of responsibility or accountability that every leader should have for the people is absent today. Not just ideology is absent," Vadra alleged. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What criticism did Priyanka Gandhi have regarding the LDF government's leaders?

She charged that a sense of arrogance had crept into the LDF government, its ministers, and leaders, with an absence of responsibility and accountability.

Published at : 06 Apr 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
LDF Kerala Assembly Elections Priyanka Gandhi BJP Kerala Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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