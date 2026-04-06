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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led front has struck a "deal" with the BJP for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala.

She also accused the ruling LDF of "compromising" on ideology, accountability, and responsibility in order to remain in power for 10 years.

The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls.

The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP, which "harasses" the minorities, especially the Christian community and their nuns, she claimed.

Despite the massive theft in Sabarimala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose not to utter a single word against it, Vadra alleged, and pointed it out as evidence for the deal.

When anyone raises a voice against the PM, they are faced with CBI, ED or income tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she claimed.

She further charged that a sense of arrogance had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders.

"The sense of responsibility or accountability that every leader should have for the people is absent today. Not just ideology is absent," Vadra alleged.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)