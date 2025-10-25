Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMysuru Tragedy: Two Sisters Die of Gas Leak While Bathing

Mysuru Tragedy: Two Sisters Die of Gas Leak While Bathing

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Two sisters died of suffocation allegedly caused by a gas cylinder leak while taking a bath in Bettadapura village of Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, police said on Saturday.

According to Piriyapattana Police, the incident took place on Friday night. "Two sisters died of suffocation due to a cylinder leak while taking a bath. The incident took place in the Bettadapura village of Periyapatna taluk. The incident took place last night," police said.
The deceased have been identified as Gulfarm (23) and Simran Taj (20).

Police said, "Gulfarm and Simran Taj had gone to take a bath together. The one who had gone to take a bath did not come out even after a long time. The suspected father Altaf knocked on the door. Even then, the door was not opened. When he opened it, he found that the two children were in a semi-conscious state."

"The children were immediately admitted to a public hospital, where they both died," police added.

More details are awaited.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
 

25 Oct 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
