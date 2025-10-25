Tejashwi Yadav To Maithili Thakur: Key Candidates In First Phase Of Bihar Elections

Bihar’s political stage is primed for a fierce two-phase assembly election as the final list of candidates was sealed on Thursday, marking the close of nominations. Voting will take place on November 6 and 11 across 243 constituencies, with the results to be declared on November 14.

The election, one of the most keenly watched in recent years, has already set the tone for high-voltage contests featuring some of Bihar’s most prominent political names. From the Yadav brothers contesting in their family bastions to debutants and seasoned veterans vying for dominance, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Charge From Raghopur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, now officially declared the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, is contesting from Raghopur, a seat deeply linked to the Yadav family’s political legacy. He faces a tough fight from BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav and Chanchal Singh of the Jan Shakti Party (JSP).

Tejashwi’s candidature, announced on the final day of withdrawal, is seen as a strategic attempt to project unity within the Mahagathbandhan after weeks of speculation over internal rifts. His campaign, centred around youth employment and governance, positions him as the coalition’s torchbearer in what could be a defining election for his political career.

Mahua: A Family Face-Off

In Mahua, another high-profile contest unfolds as Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi’s elder brother and a member of the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal, faces RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Sanjay Singh from LJP (Ram Vilas). Once a stronghold of the Yadav family, Mahua has turned into a symbolic battlefield reflecting the growing divisions within the clan and the broader Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Hasanpur, Aliganj, and Tarapur: Fresh Faces and Political Heavyweights

In Hasanpur, RJD’s Mala Pushpam will face off against JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray, a contest expected to test the Mahagathbandhan’s reach among women and first-time voters.

Meanwhile, Aliganj sees singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur (BJP) take on Binod Mishra (RJD) in a race that blends celebrity appeal with local political calculations.

In Tarapur, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary goes head-to-head with RJD’s Arun Kumar, a contest viewed as crucial to the BJP’s bid to consolidate its influence in south-central Bihar.

The Numbers Game: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has maintained a united front, distributing seats as follows: BJP (101), JD(U) (101), LJP (Ram Vilas) (29), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (6), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (6).

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comprises the Congress (61 candidates), RJD (143), CPI (9), CPI(M) (4), CPI(ML) (20), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (15). Despite early tensions over seat-sharing, the alliance hopes that the formal announcement of Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate will help close ranks before the polls.

The NDA has been quick to highlight these “friendly fights” within the Mahagathbandhan, claiming it exposes cracks in the opposition camp, a contrast to the NDA’s own tightly coordinated campaign strategy.

Bihar’s Voter Roll: The Final Count

According to the Election Commission, Bihar’s final voter list includes 7.42 crore electors, down from 7.89 crore earlier this year. Over 65 lakh names were deleted during the verification process, while 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed and 21.53 lakh new voters were added through Form 6 applications.

What Lies Ahead

As Bihar braces for polling days on November 6 and 11, the election will test not only the strength of alliances but also the resonance of local leadership. With both camps betting on a mix of legacy and renewal, all eyes are on constituencies like Raghopur and Mahua—where personal ambition and political symbolism collide.