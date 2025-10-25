Union Minister Nityanand Rai Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Calls 20-Month Bihar Plan A ‘Loot Model’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Vaishali (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday hit out at the RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his poll promise to bring change in just 20 months.

In a sharp attack on RJD, Rai said they won't talk about development in those 20 months; rather, they will orchestrate robberies, grab the lands of the poor or set up a kidnapping industry.

Lauding the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, Rai stated, "The work that has been done in the last 20 years under the NDA government and the leadership of Nitish Kumar is not even in their (Tejashwi Yadav's) thinking. Uplifting women, the poor, farmers, and youth is not even in their intentions."

On Friday, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will carry out works within 20 months of coming to power that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government has failed to realise in 20 years. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of doing an injustice against the current Bihar CM.

"What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months. We don't know who the CM face of NDA is. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP do not want to make Nitish Kumar the CM of Bihar again. Sadly, the BJP is doing injustice to them," Yadav said.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP co-incharge for Bihar elections CR Patil asserted that the people of Bihar are keen on the state's development and have not forgotten past misgovernance.

He further said that the people want to see the same government.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "All the voters of Bihar want the development of Bihar... The way they have seen the corruption-free government in Bihar under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, they want to see the same government... People of Bihar have not forgotten the 'Jungle Raj'. They remember what the situation was at that time."

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

